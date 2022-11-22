Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Zealand to consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote after discrimination ruling

    New Zealand is considering a law to allow 16-year-olds to vote after the Supreme Court ruled that the current voting age of 18 is discriminatory. Lawmakers will have to discuss the possibility of lowering the voting age in New Zealand after country's Supreme Court said current rules amounted to discrimination
     

    New Zealand to consider allowing 16 year olds to vote after discrimination ruling gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has committed to introduce a bill in Parliament, and New Zealand is contemplating reducing the voting age from 18 to 16. According to The Guardian, a landmark Supreme Court judgement that the current voting limit of 18 was "discriminatory" and violated the human rights of young people led to the decision to examine allowing 16-year-olds the ability to vote.

    Although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern personally favours the proposal, at least 75% of the MPs in Parliament must also approve the bill to lower the voting age. The government does not currently have enough support to pass such a Bill.

    Also Read | Explained: Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    The Independent on Monday cited Jacinda Ardern as stating, "I personally favour a drop in the voting age, but it is not an issue merely for me or even the government; any change in electoral legislation of this sort requires 75% of Parliamentarian approval."

    She made her statement in response to a Supreme Court decision on Monday, which concluded a two-year legal battle brought by a group of young activists called Make It 16. The group argued that younger people should be able to vote on issues like the climate crisis because it will disproportionately affect them and their futures. 

    Also Read | Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

    Parliament must now discuss whether the age should be lowered. But the decision does not force parliament to change the voting age.

    "This is history," Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler said. He further said, "The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote."

    The New Zealand court held that since concerns like the climate catastrophe will disproportionately affect them and their futures, younger people should be permitted to vote on them. Only a small number of nations, including Brazil, Austria, and Cuba, permit voting by persons under the age of 18.

    Also Read | Elon Musk remembers his firstborn, says, 'No mercy for those who use children's deaths...'

    Last Updated Nov 22, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    Explained: Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

    Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

    Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

    Nearly 20 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia AJR

    Over 50 killed, 300 injured as 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    Elon Musk remembers his firstborn, says, 'No mercy for those who use children's deaths...' - adt

    Elon Musk remembers his firstborn, says, 'No mercy for those who use children's deaths...'

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after narrowly winning poll; check details AJR

    Former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account reinstated after narrowly winning poll; check details

    Recent Stories

    After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know RBA

    After Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar might lose Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2; here's what we know

    Sharddha murder Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test gcw

    Sharddha murder: Aaftab set to undergo polygraph test

    Bengaluru Comic Con 2022: Cosplayers and fans experienced the best weekend this year RBA

    Bengaluru Comic Con 2022: Cosplayers and fans experienced the best weekend this year

    Indian Army wants to urgently buy 7000 body-worn cameras, 1612 ballistic shields

    Indian Army wants to urgently buy 7000 body-worn cameras, 1612 ballistic shields

    WhatsApp likely to soon have screen lock for Web users gcw

    WhatsApp likely to soon have screen lock for Web users

    Recent Videos

    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon