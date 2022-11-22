New Zealand to consider allowing 16-year-olds to vote after discrimination ruling

New Zealand is considering a law to allow 16-year-olds to vote after the Supreme Court ruled that the current voting age of 18 is discriminatory. Lawmakers will have to discuss the possibility of lowering the voting age in New Zealand after country's Supreme Court said current rules amounted to discrimination

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has committed to introduce a bill in Parliament, and New Zealand is contemplating reducing the voting age from 18 to 16. According to The Guardian, a landmark Supreme Court judgement that the current voting limit of 18 was "discriminatory" and violated the human rights of young people led to the decision to examine allowing 16-year-olds the ability to vote.

Although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern personally favours the proposal, at least 75% of the MPs in Parliament must also approve the bill to lower the voting age. The government does not currently have enough support to pass such a Bill.

Also Read | Explained: Why Turkey's Erdogan bombed Syrian Kurds

The Independent on Monday cited Jacinda Ardern as stating, "I personally favour a drop in the voting age, but it is not an issue merely for me or even the government; any change in electoral legislation of this sort requires 75% of Parliamentarian approval."

She made her statement in response to a Supreme Court decision on Monday, which concluded a two-year legal battle brought by a group of young activists called Make It 16. The group argued that younger people should be able to vote on issues like the climate crisis because it will disproportionately affect them and their futures.

Also Read | Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

Parliament must now discuss whether the age should be lowered. But the decision does not force parliament to change the voting age.

"This is history," Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler said. He further said, "The government and parliament cannot ignore such a clear legal and moral message. They must let us vote."

The New Zealand court held that since concerns like the climate catastrophe will disproportionately affect them and their futures, younger people should be permitted to vote on them. Only a small number of nations, including Brazil, Austria, and Cuba, permit voting by persons under the age of 18.

Also Read | Elon Musk remembers his firstborn, says, 'No mercy for those who use children's deaths...'