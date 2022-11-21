Elon Musk remembers his firstborn, says, 'No mercy for those who use children's deaths...'

Elon Musk replied to the user and revealed his firstborn child passed away in his arms, and he "felt his last heartbeat." "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for their own political or personal gain."

Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk, remembered his firstborn child on Monday, said that he died in his arms and that he has no mercy for anyone who would use children's deaths for personal gain.

Musk's statement was in response to a user who asked if it was time to reinstate Alex Jones on Twitter. "If not, why not?" asked the user. Alex Jones is a far-right American conspiracy theorist who was ordered on October 12 by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to the families of the eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent for falsely claiming that the killing was a hoax.

Notably, on Sunday, Musk announced the restoration of former US President Donald Trump's Twitter account after it had been permanently banned for over a year.

In response to the user's question, the billionaire revealed that his firstborn child died in his arms and that he 'felt his last heartbeat.' "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for political or personal gain," wrote Musk.

Earlier this year, Musk's email exchanges with the father of a teen who died in a Tesla car crash in 2018 emerged. Following the chat, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, "There's nothing worse than losing a child," referring to his son Nevada Alexander Musk, who died when he was ten weeks old.

Meanwhile, after taking over the microblogging platform late last month, the new Twitter CEO has made several changes and revealed his top priority.

Acknowledging the report asserting that, 'Elon Musk has begun addressing the issue of posting child sexual exploitation content on Twitter after years of inactivity under previous management,' Musk said, "Priority #1."

According to reports, Musk has begun to address the issue of posting child sexual exploitation content on Twitter. Previously, it added that the platform did not fully address publishing content demonstrating child sexual exploitation.

The issue of pornographic content depicting child sexual exploitation (CSE) posted on various Internet resources is disturbing. While many platforms are combating this by using tools to find and remove such content, Twitter, before being purchased by Elon Musk, made no significant effort in this area for years.

