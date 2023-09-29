Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New York City declares state of emergency after flash floods; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

    "I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," State Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

    New York City declares state of emergency after flash floods; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 9:33 PM IST

    New York City declared a state of emergency on Friday due to severe storms causing flash floods. This has led to extensive flooding of the city's subway systems, streets, and highways, and at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport had to close. Up to five inches of rain fell in some areas overnight, and as much as seven inches more is due, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said.

    "This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm,' Hochul added. "I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    "Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," she added.

    The torrential rain has caused widespread disruption, leading to breakdowns in the city's public transport systems and submerging streets and highways under water.

    Images and videos circulated on social media, depicting people wading through knee-deep water as the heavy rain inundated streets and subways. 

    The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) advised people to stay home if their travel was not essential, and the New York Police Department announced multiple road closures in response to the flooding.

    Flood warnings and advisories issued by the weather service are in effect for approximately 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and other major East Coast cities.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 9:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why theory of ISI carrying out hit on Hardeep Singh Nijjar is credible

    Why theory of ISI carrying out hit on Hardeep Singh Nijjar is credible

    Russian defense ministry, President Putin's choice for Wagner leader forge strong alliance: Report AVV

    Russian defense ministry, President Putin's choice for Wagner leader forge strong alliance: Report

    US agency takes legal action against Tesla over racial harassment claims AVV

    US agency takes legal action against Tesla over racial harassment claims

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack AJR

    Double tragedy strikes Pakistan: Mosque hit by blast after Balochistan suicide attack

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report AVV

    New York City's sinking hotspots raise concerns: NASA report

    Recent Stories

    Bank Holidays in October 2023: Mark these dates on your calendar

    Bank Holidays in October 2023: Mark these dates on your calendar

    Why theory of ISI carrying out hit on Hardeep Singh Nijjar is credible

    Why theory of ISI carrying out hit on Hardeep Singh Nijjar is credible

    Britney Spears HOT dance moves in semi-bikini go viral on the internet RKK

    Britney Spears HOT dance moves in semi-bikini go viral on the internet

    Experts claim Indian kids watch pornography as early as 13 years of age, warn severe consequences AJR

    Experts claim Indian kids watch pornography as early as 13 years of age, warn severe consequences

    Poha to Upma: 7 healthy Indian breakfast options SHG EAI

    Poha to Upma: 7 healthy Indian breakfast options

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon