New York City declares state of emergency after flash floods; dramatic videos go viral - WATCH

New York City declared a state of emergency on Friday due to severe storms causing flash floods. This has led to extensive flooding of the city's subway systems, streets, and highways, and at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport had to close. Up to five inches of rain fell in some areas overnight, and as much as seven inches more is due, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said.

"This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm,' Hochul added. "I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads," she added.

The torrential rain has caused widespread disruption, leading to breakdowns in the city's public transport systems and submerging streets and highways under water.

Images and videos circulated on social media, depicting people wading through knee-deep water as the heavy rain inundated streets and subways.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) advised people to stay home if their travel was not essential, and the New York Police Department announced multiple road closures in response to the flooding.

Flood warnings and advisories issued by the weather service are in effect for approximately 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and other major East Coast cities.