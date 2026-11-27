A newly constructed hostel at Shree Dibya Deep Secondary School in Nepal's Mustang district, funded by the Government of India under the High Impact Community Development Project programme, was jointly inaugurated by Indian and Nepali officials.

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 27 (ANI): A newly constructed hostel building at Shree Dibya Deep Secondary School in Nepal's Mustang district, built with financial assistance from the Government of India, was jointly inaugurated on Friday by officials from India and Nepal, marking another development project under the bilateral High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) programme. According to a release issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, the hostel building at Lomanthang Rural Municipality-2 in Mustang district, Gandaki Province, was inaugurated by Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India, and Tashi Nharbu Gurung, Chairman of Lomanthang Rural Municipality.

The construction of the hostel was undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project and implemented through the Lomanthang Rural Municipality, the embassy said. The release stated that the Chairman of Lomanthang Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the development support extended by the Government of India. They observed that the new infrastructure would help enhance the learning environment for students and educators in Lomanthang Rural Municipality and the Mustang district.

Highlighting India's development partnership with Nepal, the embassy said that since the inception of the HICDP programme, the Government of India has undertaken 605 projects across all seven provinces of Nepal. Of these, 64 projects are located in Gandaki Province, including 18 in the Mustang district, the release said. In addition to infrastructure development, India has also extended support to Nepal's health and education sectors through the provision of vehicles. The Government of India has gifted 126 ambulances and 52 school buses to various institutions working in the health and education sectors of Gandaki Province, including 11 ambulances and six school buses in the Mustang district, according to the embassy.

Emphasising the broader scope of India-Nepal cooperation, the embassy said, "As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation." It further stated that the implementation of HICDPs reflected India's continued support for Nepal's development priorities. "The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors," the release added. The project is part of India's ongoing development cooperation with Nepal, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure in sectors identified as priorities. (ANI)