Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu lauded his friendship with PM Narendra Modi, vowing to strengthen bilateral ties. Their conversation focused on enhancing the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and addressing the ongoing situation in West Asia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday said that India and Israel will continue to strengthen their bonds. He made the remarks in a post on X as he reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post where the latter had informed about a conversation between the two leaders on Thursday, which focused on further strengthening the Special Strategic Partnership and also discussing the situation in West Asia.

He said, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Together we continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India." תודה ידידי, ראש ממשלת הודו נרנדרה מודי. ביחד אנחנו ממשיכים לחזק את הקשר בין ישראל להודו. 🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/37m74bM34L — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 7, 2026

Details of the Conversation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation on Thursday to review and expand their bilateral ties, with discussions centring on deepening cooperation across multiple sectors and addressing regional developments.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal announced details of the interaction during the bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday. Jaiswal noted that the call was initiated by the Israeli side and received by Prime Minister Modi.

"During the conversation, it was discussed as to how we can further strengthen this bond, this friendship that we have with Israel across various sectors," Jaiswal stated, emphasising the robust framework of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership.

According to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), both leaders reviewed sustained progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation for mutual benefit. The conversation also included an exchange of views on recent developments in West Asia, with both leaders agreeing to remain in close contact. This dialogue follows a previous telephonic discussion between the two leaders in March to address the regional situation.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Economic and diplomatic ties continue to show strong momentum; in July, India and Israel concluded the second round of negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), targeting an early, balanced, and comprehensive economic pact.

Highlighting the broader scope of bilateral relations, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar remarked in June that bilateral ties remain on an "amazing trajectory" despite regional conflicts, driven by expanding cooperation in defence, infrastructure, finance, and trade. (ANI)