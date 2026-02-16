Nepal's Foreign Minister Bala Nanda Sharma is in Dhaka for the swearing-in of Bangladesh's new government. The visit aims to boost bilateral ties as BNP's Tarique Rahman takes the oath as Prime Minister, with other South Asian leaders invited.

Bala Nanda Sharma, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal, on Monday departed for Dhaka, Bangladesh, to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Government of Bangladesh, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Foreign Minister's visit reflects Nepal's commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the bonds of cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh, the statement added. Sharma will be accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry during the trip and is scheduled to return to Kathmandu on February 19, 2026.

New Bangladesh Government Prepares for Swearing-In

BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman will take the oath as the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday. South Asian leaders have been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman and his cabinet.

"As the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), will take the oath on Monday alongside his cabinet. South Asian leaders have been invited to the ceremony, and several invitations have already been sent. However, due to weekend holidays in those countries, it may take some time, and the attendance of the leaders, especially the Prime Ministers, will depend on their availability at that time," a reliable source told ANI on Saturday night.

Ceremony Venue and Guest Invitations

The new Prime Minister and the other members of his cabinet usually take the oath in the Durbar Hall of Bangladesh's Presidential Palace, Bangabhaban. However, this time, the oath ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan.

A senior official of the Bangladesh government told ANI that, because many more guests have been invited to the ceremony, the Durbar Hall could not accommodate the large number, so the ceremony is being held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhavan.

"Invitations have been sent to the Prime Ministers of the South Asian countries, but they will confirm by Sunday who will actually attend. They mentioned that they will inform us of their schedules and whether the Prime Minister can come on Monday. However, each country will send a representative at some level, and if a Prime Minister cannot attend, the Foreign Minister will definitely come -- this was indicated," the source added.