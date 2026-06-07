Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal stated his country wants to engage with a 'rising India', focusing on a development-oriented approach to ties over old geopolitics, highlighting cooperation in trade, energy, and digital connectivity.

Nepal wants to engage with a "rising India" that has emerged as a major technological and economic force, the country's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said on Sunday, while advocating a development-oriented approach to bilateral ties focused on trade, connectivity, energy and economic transformation.

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Addressing the media during his official visit to India, Khanal highlighted India's immense economic growth and stellar global standing, saying that Nepal sees historic opportunities for cooperation and shared prosperity. "When we look across the border, we see India as an economic powerhouse."

"We see a rising India, an India that has fundamentally and beautifully redefined itself on the global stage as a dynamic, fast-growing tech and economic powerhouse," he said, lauding India's global rise. "We want to engage with this India of intense aspiration, cutting-edge technology, and relentless execution. In turn, we bring the energy of aspiring Nepal."

A New Vision: Development Over Geopolitics

Emphasising a fresh perspective on the relationship, Khanal said Nepal's new political leadership does not view relations with India through the lens of old geopolitical rivalries. "We refuse to look at India through the distorted, hypersensitive lens of 20th-century geopolitics," Khanal said. "Instead, the Rastriya Swatantra Party wants to shift the entire vocabulary of Nepal-India relations away from geopolitical friction and square it firmly on development and diplomacy. We look at India with an open heart, clear eyes, and a single transparent agenda: the economic transformation of Nepal."

To match India's rapid execution, the Nepal Foreign Minister said the priority of his government is to ensure that commitments made between the two countries are translated into tangible benefits for citizens. "Our primary responsibility is to close the gap between old promises made on paper and the physical reality delivered on the ground, transitioning away from abstract political statements to deliver measurable, life-changing results," he said.

Khanal also described himself as representing a changing, progressive political landscape in Nepal. "I represent a completely new political reality in Nepal. Our rise is driven by an extraordinary and historical mandate from our citizens, centred on uncompromising good governance, strict meritocracy, and direct accountability," he said.

Bilateral Cooperation Highlights

Referring to his high-level engagement with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Khanal said discussions covered a broad range of sectors central to bilateral cooperation. "Yesterday, on June 6, I had detailed and productive bilateral talks with my counterpart, His Excellency Dr S Jaishankar," he said. "Our discussions encompassed the full spectrum of our bilateral relationships, focusing on trade, cross-border connectivity, energy partnership, water resources management, and people-to-people ties."

Building on the strong diplomatic foundations, he said both sides were committed to ensuring that the open border between the two countries serves as a facilitator of mutual growth and connectivity. "True independence means our shared borders act as highly efficient bridges, not frustrating barriers," Khanal said. "Rather than engaging in hyper-nationalistic grandstanding, we are pursuing calm, data-driven, and evidence-based discussion to resolve challenges in good faith."

Digital and Financial Integration

Highlighting the major progress made under India's digital leadership, Khanal noted the financial integration between the two neighbours. "We have officially announced the operation of cross-border payment transactions under the MoU between Nepal Clearing House Limited and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)," he said.

According to the minister, this crucial initiative will enable seamless digital transactions between the two countries. "This will seamlessly link our field test systems, enabling UPI-style cross-border payments that directly empower support entrepreneurs, tourists, and citizens on both sides," he said.

Development and Reconstruction Partnership

Further demonstrating India's role as a generous development partner, the Nepal Foreign Minister announced the formal handover of reconstruction projects completed with Indian assistance. "We mark the formal handing over of 72 health sector and 12 cultural sector posts, artificial reconstruction projects in Nepal, built beautifully with Indian development assistance," he said.

Khanal added that the two countries are also expanding vital cooperation in the field of digital public infrastructure and emerging technologies. He said both sides were moving forward towards an effective digital public infrastructure framework and noted that an MoU had been exchanged between Kathmandu University's Centre for DPI and AI and India's Digital India Mission.

Shared Civilisational Heritage

Emphasising the deeply rooted civilisational and cultural links that tie the two nations together, Khanal said the relationship extends far beyond political boundaries. "We're not merely neighbours joined by political lines drawn on a map. We are the children of the same rivers, the same mountains, and the same ancient wisdom," he said.

He also thanked India for the exceptional reception and warmth accorded to him during the visit. "I want to deeply appreciate the overwhelming goodwill, warm hospitality, and spirit of cooperation that have been extended to me and my delegation since our arrival in New Delhi," Khanal said.

He also underlined the importance of media in democratic societies, saying, "In vibrant, pluralistic democracies like ours, the media plays a significant role." "Media is the ultimate custodian of the narrative of our visits," he added.

Khanal arrived in India on an official visit from June 5 to 7 at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The visit marks the highest-level official engagement from the government of Prime Minister Balendra Shah since it assumed office in March this year.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry had said the visit was aimed at enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, digital and physical connectivity, energy security and people-to-people ties, while further consolidating the enduring and multifaceted relationship between the two neighbouring countries. (ANI)

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