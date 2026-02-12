India delivered its third tranche of election aid to Nepal, providing over 270 vehicles including pickups and 50 trucks for the army. The support, requested by Nepal for its March 5 election, aims to ensure a smooth conduct of the polls.

India on Thursday handed over the third tranche of election-related assistance to Nepal, including over 220 pickups and 50 trucks for the Nepali Army to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming March 5 election.

Formal Handover Ceremony

The third tranche of election-related assistance from the Government of India to Nepal was ceremonially handed over by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to the Minister for Home Affairs of Nepal, Om Prakash Aryal, at an event held at the Ministry of Home Affairs. The vehicles were gifted to support Nepal's upcoming elections, as per the Nepal government's request. This follows two earlier deliveries on January 20 and 29, 2026, with more assistance expected soon. The third tranche of assistance provided to the Government of Nepal includes more than 270 vehicles, including 50 trucks for the Nepali Army, as well as other supplies. This aligns with Nepal's request for assistance with preparations for the upcoming elections. The trucks for the Nepali Army were received by the Chief of Army Staff, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, from Ambassador Naveen Srivastava.

In his remarks, Home Minister Aryal thanked the Indian side for the timely and significant assistance provided to Nepal. He also expressed appreciation for the mutually beneficial, comprehensive nature of cooperation between the two countries, marked by mutual trust, friendship, and shared adherence to democratic values.

Details of Election Support

"The Government of India, supporting the upcoming general election, handed over the third instalment of the support vehicles to the Government of Nepal. In the first handover, 61 vehicles were handed over; in the second, 254; in the third, 223; and for the Nepal Army, 50 vehicles were handed over. Other equipment that the Indian Government will be handing over to the Nepal Government for the Police has also arrived, while some are on their way as well," Ananda Kafle, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nepal, told ANI.

"These vehicles will be further handed over to the security agencies as well as to the electoral bodies for the smooth conduct of the election in the coming days," Kafle added.

Ongoing Bilateral Cooperation

The first two tranches of such election-related assistance, comprising over 310 vehicles and other supplies from the Government of India, were handed over to Nepal on 20 January and 29 January 2026, respectively. Additional deliveries are expected to occur in batches over the coming days.

The ongoing cooperation and support from the Indian side reflect the multifaceted, multi-sectoral development partnership between the two countries. It also symbolises the deep mutual trust and friendship between the people of India and Nepal. (ANI)