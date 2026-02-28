Amid escalating conflict in West Asia, Nepal's Foreign Ministry has issued an advisory urging its citizens in Israel and Iran to stay indoors, remain vigilant, and defer travel plans until the situation stabilises.

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia between Iran, Israel and United States, Nepal's Ministry Foreign Affairs on Saturday issued an advisory to its citizens residing in Israel and Iran, urging them to remain indoors, stay vigilant, and strictly adhere to the security advisories and instructions issued by competent authorities in both the countries.

Nepal's Advisory to Citizens

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal, is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East. In this context, Nepali nationals currently residing in Israel and Iran are advised to take the following precautionary measures," Nepal's government read in a statement.

"1. Strictly adhere to the security advisories and instructions issued by the competent authorities of Israel and Iran; 2. Remain indoors as much as possible, stay vigilant, exercise due caution, and maintain regular contact with the Nepali community in your respective locations; 3. Refrain from traveling without prior authorisation from the relevant authorities of Israel and Iran," the statement read.

Nepali citizens who were planning to travel to either countries are advised to defer to plans until the situation stabilises, while the people are already residing and working there are advised to monitor any developments and follow precautionary measures.

"Nepali nationals planning to travel to Israel or Iran are strongly advised to defer their travel plans until the situation in both countries stabilizes. Nepali nationals residing and working in other Middle Eastern countries are advised to constantly monitor developments and follow precautionary measures as suggested by the competent authorities of the respective countries," the statement added.

US-Israel Launch Joint Strike on Iran

This direct strike follows weeks of high-stakes nuclear negotiations and mounting military posturing in the region. While the full scope and impact of the strike are still being assessed, the launch signals a significant retaliatory move in the broader confrontation between the two countries.

Earlier today, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the long-standing hostility of the Iranian regime, framing the move as both defensive and strategic. "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago, Israel and the United States embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran," the statement declared. Netanyahu also thanked US President Trump for the American support and dubbed Trump's leadership "historic."

US has President Donald Trump warned Iranian forces to lay down their arms and surrender, offering immunity, or face "certain death" after the Middle East plunged into a state of full-scale conflict as a combined military operation by Israel and the United States struck multiple targets across Iran. Declaring that the "hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump urged Iranian citizens to remain sheltered as "bombs will be dropping everywhere". He framed the operation as a historic opportunity for the public to "take over" their government. (ANI)