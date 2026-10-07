A hot-air balloon pilot handled a mid-air emergency over Pokhara, Nepal, and landed safely in a rice field. Viral footage shows the balloon spinning and descending rapidly before the pilot steered it away from hazards. All passengers escaped unharmed.

In what was an aerial ordeal captured entirely on camera, veteran hot-air balloon pilot Mehmet Nuri Sen navigated a terrifying mid-air malfunction over Nepal’s Pokhara, bringing the runaway aircraft down to a safe landing on Monday, November 9.

In a video that went viral on social media, a hot-air balloon was seen spinning violently and dropping rapidly toward the ground, leaving spectators watching in terror as the envelope lost pressure and began collapsing. However, the pilot regained control of the stricken aircraft seconds before impact, skillfully guiding it away from populated residential areas.

Mehmet Nuri Sen has apparently instructed passengers to prepare for an emergency landing as the aircraft drifted towards power lines. All passengers escaped unharmed and the pilot’s skillful handling of the emergency ensured the hot-air balloon landed safely in a rice field in Pokhara, Nepal.

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How Did the Incident Unfold?

Nepal’s Pokhara is often known for its stunning aerial views and thriving adventure tourism sector, attracting thousands of tourists and thrill-seekers every year to experience sunrise flights over the Annapurna mountain range and Phewa Lake.

However, Pokhara witnessed an unexpected and near-catastrophic accident when the recreational flight experienced a sudden technical glitch and erratic wind shear, which triggered a sudden loss of vertical stability and forced the pilot into immediate evasive action to protect everyone on board.

The Turkish pilot, Mehmet Nuri Sen, used his extensive years of experience to manipulate burners and adjust the venting system, neutralizing the rapid descent and stabilizing the balloon moments before touchdown.

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All the passengers who were on board escaped unhurt as the Turkish pilot safely landed the balloon in the muddy rice paddy, where local villagers and ground crew quickly arrived to help secure the equipment and guide the relieved tourists out of the basket.

The passengers initially panicked after the hot-air balloon lost control, but Mehmet Nuri Sen’s calm approach in managing the crisis reassured everyone and prevented panic from escalating into a dangerous situation while airborne.

Netizens Divided Over Hot-Air Balloon’s Emergency Landing

The viral video of the hot-air balloon’s emergency landing in Nepal’s Pokhara has triggered mixed reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users praising the pilot’s handling of the landing, while others questioned whether the balloon was actually out of control.

Taking to their X handles, several users praised Mehmet Nuri Sen for safely landing the balloon, with some calling his piloting skills ‘incredible ', while others called the landing ‘textbook’. A few users also questioned the description of the balloon as ‘out of control’, with one commenter suggesting that the footage showed a normal hot-air balloon ride and landing.

Another section of users said they would not want to experience a hot-air balloon ride, with some describing the incident as dangerous and expressing doubts about how much control a pilot has over a balloon.

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Meanwhile, Mehmet Nuri Sen later revealed that the balloon encountered surface winds of 11 knots and a strong downdraft during the flight.

He credited the ground crew’s support, good timing, and his decision to remain calm for the safe landing, adding that ‘staying calm in the sky is just as important as having courage.’

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