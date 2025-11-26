Gen-Z youths and CPN-UML cadres clashed in Dhangadhi, injuring one protester. The incident is the latest in a series of confrontations, including a recent flare-up in Bara and an ink attack on UML leader Mahesh Basnet's vehicle.

Clash in Dhangadhi Marks Second Incident in a Week

Gen-Z youths and cadres of the CPN-UML led by KP Sharma Oli clashed in Dhangadhi city on Wednesday, marking the second such incident within a week. The confrontation left one Gen-Z protester with minor injuries, police said. Gen-Z youths had gathered near Gen Z Road in Dhangadhi for nearly two hours, staging a protest ahead of UML leader Mahesh Basnet's arrival in the city. The clash erupted after UML cadres riding motorbikes charged at the protesters who were holding a peaceful roadside demonstration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Basnet was travelling to Dhangadhi to attend an event of the National Youth Association Nepal. Taking into account the recent tensions, including last week's flare-up in the Bara district, police had strengthened security as protesters continued chanting slogans. Authorities kept the group under close watch, and security was further tightened after UML cadres affiliated with the Youth Association also began assembling near the protest site, according to the Kailali District Police Office.

Pattern of Recent Confrontations

Earlier on Sunday, Basnet had been en route to Itahari to attend a youth mobilisation programme after landing at Biratnagar Airport when Sanjog Gautam and Arpit Kunwar threw ink at his vehicle on Airport Road. The incident came just days after a clash in Simara left six Gen-Z youths injured.

The confrontation in Simara began when activists protested at Simara Chowk to stop UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel and Basnet from travelling to Parwanipur via Simara Airport for a youth mobilisation event. Tensions escalated into stone-pelting near the airport, leading to a temporary suspension of flights, a highway blockade, and the dismantling of a UML welcome gate and party flags. Flights at Simara Airport were halted for several hours following vandalism at the airport gate.