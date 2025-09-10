Nepalis online emphasize the protests are not about social media access, but about decades of government betrayal and a fight for democracy. They urge international intervention to prevent further violence and hold the government accountable.

Bengaluru: A first-hand account posted by a Nepali Reddit user has cast new light on the protests sweeping Nepal, suggesting that the unrest goes far beyond opposition to a government-imposed social media ban. According to the user, who identified themselves as a Nepali citizen living near the India-Nepal border, the protests were triggered three days ago when the government abruptly banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and Reddit. Authorities cited taxation and registration issues, but the Reddit post alleges the true motive was censorship, allowing the government to delete critical content within 24 hours and criminalise dissent. “The ban was only the spark,” the user wrote. “Our patience had already run out.”

The post describes how frustration escalated with the rise of the “Nepo Babies” trend, which highlighted the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children, luxury cars, designer goods, foreign trips, and even private jets, contrasted with the economic struggles of ordinary Nepalis. The disparity, the user claimed, underscored long-standing grievances over corruption and inequality. Nepal’s political instability has fueled public anger for decades. No prime minister has completed a full term in over 20 years, and nearly 5,000 young people leave the country daily for work abroad due to limited opportunities at home.

Eyewitness Account Demonstrators Shot At

On September 8, nationwide protests turned deadly. The Reddit eyewitness alleged that security forces fired on demonstrators, killing at least 20 and injuring thousands. Among the dead, they said, was a 15-year-old schoolboy in uniform, shot in the head. The government has not confirmed these figures, and independent verification remains limited. The user also criticized Indian television coverage, accusing broadcasters of downplaying the protests as mere outrage from “social media addicted youth.” “This is not about social media,” the Reddit post emphasized. “It is about decades of betrayal—corruption, nepotism, and suppression.” While the full scale of casualties and arrests remains unclear, the account underscores the growing discontent in Nepal and the risks faced by those challenging the political status quo.

Responding to the post, several Nepali users commented expressing solidarity with the protests and underscoring that the struggle was far larger than a dispute over social media access. One commenter highlighted how lawmakers had become “openly shameless,” passing bills for five-star meals for parliamentarians, deciding their own salaries, and shutting down corruption cases against themselves after a set period.

Others emphasized that the demonstrations were a fight for democracy itself. “Let’s stop the misinformation. WE ARE NOT FIGHTING FOR SOCIAL MEDIA. We are on the streets because our democracy is under assault, and the government has resorted to killing its own people,” wrote another Reddit user, adding that schoolchildren and university students were being shot for peacefully demanding dignity, justice, and a government free of corruption. Several called on the international community to act, warning that Nepal risked sliding into a “dystopian state” if the violence continued unchecked. They urged human rights groups and governments abroad to demand accountability, support independent investigations, and amplify the voices of students and families who cannot speak freely within Nepal.