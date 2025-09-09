Protests intensified after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, with demonstrators setting fire to government buildings. PM Narendra Modi expressed deep concern and urged peace and stability, stressing Nepal's importance for regional harmony.

New Delhi: In a strong message on the Gen-Z protests in Nepal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating violence that has claimed the lives of many young people. Emphasizing the importance of stability and peace in the neighbouring country, the leader urged citizens of Nepal to maintain calm and order, highlighting that Nepal’s prosperity is vital for regional harmony. “After returning from the day's tour today, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs. The violence that has occurred in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order,” he wrote on a social media post.

A Day Of Violence in Nepal

Nepal plunged into turmoil on Tuesday as demonstrators set fire to parliament following the resignation of veteran Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, amid a youth-led protest movement triggered by a social media ban. The unrest comes after violent rallies on Monday left at least 19 people dead, marking one of the country’s deadliest crackdowns in recent years and sparking widespread anger. Protesters swarmed Kathmandu, some celebrating Oli’s resignation, while others targeted government buildings, setting them ablaze and carrying firearms. The country’s military warned against actions that could destabilize the Himalayan nation, home to around 30 million people. The demonstrations initially began with calls to lift the social media ban and tackle corruption, with authorities reportedly using live ammunition to suppress the rallies, according to Amnesty International.

Despite the government reversing its social media restrictions, the protests spread across multiple cities on Tuesday. Key protest figure Sudan Gurung posted on Instagram, “The Nepal government has fallen, the youth have won the protest. The future is ours.” President Ramchandra Paudel appealed for calm after mobs attacked his offices and those of other government officials, including setting fire to Oli’s residence. “I urge all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further damage,” he said, though his call was largely ignored. Journalists and media outlets were also targeted, with the Kantipur Media Group’s headquarters set on fire, prompting warnings from Reporters Without Borders.

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, condemned the violence and called for dialogue, while the International Crisis Group described the events as a pivotal moment in Nepal’s ongoing democratic journey. Kathmandu’s airport remained operational, though some flights were canceled due to smoke reducing visibility.

Prime Minister KP Oli Resigns

Oli, a four-time prime minister whose political career spanned nearly six decades, said in his resignation letter that he stepped down to allow for a political resolution. His tenure included leading Nepal through a decade-long civil war and overseeing the transition from monarchy to republic in 2008. His most recent coalition government included his Communist Party and the centre-left Nepali Congress.

Observers suggest a transitional arrangement must be quickly established, including leaders who maintain credibility with Nepali citizens, especially young people. Balendra Shah, Kathmandu’s 35-year-old mayor and former rapper, urged citizens to remain calm while emphasizing the role of youth in shaping the country’s future.

The protests have been largely driven by Nepal’s young population, aged 15 to 40, which makes up nearly 43 percent of the population. Economic struggles, corruption, and social inequality have fueled discontent for decades, with social media amplifying frustrations. The government’s recent restriction on platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and X only intensified tensions, even as TikTok remained accessible and videos highlighting disparities went viral.