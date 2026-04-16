The foundation stone for the Bhimgithe Health Post in Nepal's Baglung district was laid. The project is being constructed with India's financial aid of NPR 25 million as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP).

New Health Post in Baglung with Indian Aid

The Foundation Stone for the construction of Bhimgithe Health Post in Nepal, which is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance, was laid on Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu noted that the foundation stone for the construction of Bhimgithe Health Post in Badigad Rural Municipality-7, Baglung in the Gandaki Province of Nepal, was jointly laid today by Gandaki Thapa Adhikari, Chairperson of Badigad Rural Municipality and Ajay Kumar Singh, Second Secretary posted here in the mission.

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The Health Post is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of Nepali Rupees 25 million, approximately. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), will be implemented through the Badigad Rural Municipality, Baglung, the statement said.

It further noted that the Chairperson of Badigad Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new facility would help promote better access to healthcare services in Badigad Rural Municipality.

Indian Assistance for School and Library in Bara

Earlier on Monday, a foundation-stone laying ceremony for the construction of a school and library in Nepal, being built with Indian assistance, also took place, the Consulate General of India, Birgunj, said in an official statement.

As per the statement, the School and Library Building of Shree Benga Sah Secondary School at Prasauni Rural Municipality-2 is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of an amount NRs. 33.2 million. The new infrastructure will have two three-storeyed school Academic buildings with classrooms and allied facilities, including furniture, Library, Computer Lab and Science Labs Canteen and Kitchen. The project has been taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) and will be implemented through the Prasauni Rural Municipality, Bara.

India-Nepal Development Partnership

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors. (ANI)