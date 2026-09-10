India has sent over 130 tons of relief material and 54 experts to Nepal following devastating floods. The aid includes specialized rescue gear and DNA kits, with search operations focused on the Chilime tunnel and forensic work in Kathmandu.

India has intensified its humanitarian assistance to Nepal in the wake of devastating flash floods, delivering over 130 tons of relief material and deploying 54 expert personnel to support search, rescue, and forensic operations.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal highlighted on Wednesday that an eighth Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies landed in Kathmandu, marking the latest shipment in a continuous aid effort launched on August 26, 2026.

Specialised Aid and Technical Gear

Alongside core relief supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and essential medicines, India has dispatched specialised technical gear to address the critical needs of on-ground operations, including tunnel and mud rescue gear, such as mud rescue suits, gas detectors, breathing apparatus, and inflatable walkways, alongside portable generators, lighting towers, and dewatering pumps. India has also provided DNA kits, reagents, and equipment for DNA profiling to aid in victim identification.

On-Ground Search and Rescue Efforts

Meanwhile, the Embassy noted that India’s specialised tunnel rescue team initially launched joint operations with the Nepali Army across two high-risk sites in Chilime and Langtang. Search efforts are currently concentrated at the Chilime tunnel, where rescue workers face severe operational hurdles due to rugged terrain, constrained access, and steep tunnel inclines. To overcome these physical barriers, workers are combining manual efforts with innovative field techniques. Teams are currently constructing a makeshift access path to transport heavy machinery, such as excavators, directly to the tunnel entrance. Construction on the track is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed within two to three days.

Forensic and Victim Identification Support

In addition to search and rescue operations in the field, an Indian forensic team has been embedded across two laboratories in Kathmandu. Working alongside Nepalese authorities, the team is utilising provided DNA kits and specialised reagents to conduct sample examinations and accelerate the identification of disaster victims, the Embassy highlighted.

Official Statements and Continued Commitment

Reaffirming New Delhi’s long-term commitment, the Indian Embassy stated that India remains dedicated to assisting the people and Government of Nepal throughout the ongoing rescue, relief, and recovery phases.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs also noted the handing over of the relief aid by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to Nepal's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun upon the arrival of the eighth aircraft. "The 8th IAF aircraft carrying 35 tonnes of essential relief and rescue supplies has landed in Nepal. The relief supplies were handed over by Ambassador Naveen Srivastava to Mr. Mahabir Pun, Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2097732181263339772?s=20 India's relief response began shortly after the devastating flash floods in the last week of August, with the first Indian relief aircraft arriving in Nepal on August 26 carrying 10 tonnes of supplies. (ANI)