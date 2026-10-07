EAM S Jaishankar met Ghana President John Dramani Mahama in Accra to discuss the strong momentum in the India-Ghana partnership. The meeting is the first leg of his three-nation official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ethiopia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday (local time) met Ghana President John Dramani Mahama as part of the first leg of his three-nation official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia, and discussed the strong momentum in the India-Ghana partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Ghana last year.

Jaishankar on India-Ghana Partnership

"An honour to call on President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana this afternoon. Conveyed warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We spoke about the strong momentum in India-Ghana partnership following the landmark visit of PM Modi last year," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Minister said he appreciated President Mahama's vision for Ghana's development and his positive outlook on deepening the Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries across diverse domains.

"Appreciate President Mahama’s vision for Ghana’s development, as well as his positive outlook on deepening our Comprehensive Partnership across diverse domains," the post added.

Three-Nation Africa Tour Agenda

Jaishankar is on an official visit to Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire and Ethiopia from October 6 to 10, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the visit, he will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts and meet the leadership of all three nations to review bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

The discussions during the three-nation visit will cover the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including trade and economic relations, development cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar will also exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The MEA said the visit reflects India's commitment to deepening its partnership with Africa and will further India's solidarity with the Global South.

During his visit to Addis Ababa, Jaishankar will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission Conference, according to the MEA. (ANI)