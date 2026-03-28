Following the arrest of ex-Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli over the 2025 Gen-Z protest suppression, former Indian envoy Manjeev Singh Puri stressed that the law must take its course and those accountable for the deadly police firings must be held responsible.

Law Must Take its Course: Ex-Envoy

Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri on Saturday stated that the law must take its course and those involved in the police firings to suppress the Gen-Z protest in Nepal should be held accountable. Manjeev Singh Puri's remarks came after former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested by the police from his residence in Bhaktapur, in connection with an alleged culpable-homicide-related case linked to the alleged suppression of the September 2025 Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests.

Speaking with ANI, Manjeev Singh Puri said that a commission of inquiry under a retired judge was constituted, which has said the country's leadership also has to take a certain degree of accountability for the alleged suppression of protests. "There was a commission of inquiry under a retired judge, which had been appointed in terms of the interim government. They apparently, and I haven't seen any report or anything, they apparently have said that, look, the country's leadership also has to take a certain degree of accountability. After all, police firings, etc., in a country like Nepal and in Kathmandu couldn't have happened without, let me say, an active affirmative yes on the part of those people. So this process has gone forward," he said.

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"My own way of looking at it is that the law must take its own course. People have lost their lives, and those who are accountable must be held accountable. But political sagacity is also important," he added.

Referring to the arrest as the "political necessity call", Manjeev Singh Puri emphasised the "bold anger" of the people against their former leader. "There is a certain bold anger and expectation on the part of the people. And perhaps this was the political necessity call. But in times, you need to look at all of this, not just from a law and order angle," he said.

Commission Recommends Prosecution

The arrests follow a formal complaint filed by the Home Ministry, which triggered an investigation and led to the issuance of arrest warrants. According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, police officials said the action is being carried out to implement recommendations made by a commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki.

Key Officials Named in Report

The commission recommended that Oli, former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and then Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung be charged under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code for criminal negligence, with a proposed prison sentence of up to 10 years. The report also recommends action against the Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Dawadi, the Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, the former head of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and the then-chief district officer of Kathmandu Chhabi Rijal, suggesting prosecution under Section 182 of the code. It further recommends that other officials found responsible be dealt with under the respective laws governing their organisations.

Crackdown Attributed to Criminal Negligence

The report attributes the crackdown to criminal negligence and recklessness, citing failure to act on prior intelligence about possible escalation that led to multiple deaths.

During the Gen Z protests in Nepal in September 2025, a total of 77 people were killed, while government and private property worth billions were destroyed. (ANI)