India and the Netherlands have elevated their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. PM Modi and Dutch PM Rob Jetten agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, semiconductors, green energy, defence and water management.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten agreed to deepen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, semiconductors, green energy, defence and water management, while formally elevating bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

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Addressing reporters here after the delegation-level talks between the two leaders, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said both sides welcomed the strong momentum in bilateral relations and discussed expanding cooperation in several emerging and strategic areas.

"The two leaders welcomed strong bilateral momentum and agreed to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, semiconductors, green energy, defence, water, another very important area of cooperation, water, you know, we are working on it. In that regard, I would also like to specifically mention the project which we are doing, which was agreed on, the Kalpasar project, which I would brief you on that," he said.

"Both leaders welcomed the establishment of a centre of excellence on water under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, Government of the Netherlands, at the Institute of Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi," he added.

Prime Minister will be visiting the dike tomorrow, along with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. And of course, support for the early India-EU FTA signing and implementation, these were all discussed in a significant decision, George said.

George noted that the two leaders acknowledged increasing convergence between the two countries and formally elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership.

"The two leaders acknowledged increasing convergence and formally elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, which is again significant, very significant," he said.

Highlighting the outcomes of the visit, George said both countries focused on strengthening trade facilitation, resilient supply chains, green energy cooperation and collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, health, education and culture.

The MEA Secretary (West) said the official talks were followed by the exchange of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

"They adopted an ambitious roadmap for strategic partnership, guiding cooperation across various sectors. Official talks were followed by exchange of agreements and MOUs signed. Partnership across trade facilitation, resilient supply chains, mobility, strong alignment on green energy, and expanding cooperation in water again, agriculture, health, education, and of course, cultural ties," said George.

Semiconductor Cooperation a 'Game-Changer'

Referring to the semiconductor sector, George described the agreement signed between Tata Electronics and ASML as a "game-changing" development for India's semiconductor ecosystem. He said the agreement followed earlier partnerships signed in semiconductors, emerging technologies and critical minerals, and would help India build a robust semiconductor ecosystem while generating high-skilled jobs.

"Given the Dutch expertise in semiconductor, green energy, water, these were very big focus areas. I also particularly referred to the Tata ASML agreement which was signed today, which is a game changing agreement, which is coming. This agreement is coming after the signing of the MOU and partnership in semiconductors which we signed last year, and related emerging technologies, as well as the MOU on critical metals, and again announced today, which will assure in a new era of technological partnership between the two sides. It will provide a big support for our efforts to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India, and creation of of course, high skilled jobs," said George.

Focus on Green Energy and Water Management

On green energy cooperation, George said the two sides adopted an ambitious Green Hydrogen Roadmap aimed at supporting India's production, usage and export of green hydrogen. He added that both countries also expressed satisfaction over progress in discussions related to developing a green and digital sea corridor connecting Indian and Dutch ports.

George further highlighted the Letter of Intent signed for technical cooperation on the Kalpasaar project in Gujarat, describing it as a major outcome of the visit.

"Let me go to green hydrogen. The two sides adopted an ambitious green hydrogen roadmap, which would support India's production, usage, and export of green hydrogen. The two sides also expressed the discussions, no, progress, I mean expressed their satisfaction with the discussions for developing a roadmap on green and digital sea corridor, which I mentioned, connecting the ports of India with that of Netherlands. Another big outcome was the letter of intent for technical cooperation on the Kalpasar project in Gujarat," said Sibi George.

He added that India and the Netherlands already share strong cooperation in the water sector, noting that the Kalpasar project bears similarities to the dyke system in the northern Netherlands, where Dutch expertise would play an important role.

Sibi George said, "As you are aware, this project is envisaged as a multi-purpose megawater project, aimed at creating a fresh water subway, contributing to water security in Saurashtra region of India. The two sides already share a strong collaboration in water sector, and have a strategic partnership on water. The Dutch has a strong expertise in this area, and the Kalpazar project has similarities with the dyke in the north of the Netherlands." (ANI)