Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli was arrested in a culpable homicide case related to 2025 Gen Z protest deaths. His party, CPN-UML, has called for his immediate release and nationwide protests, terming the arrest 'political revenge.'

CPN-UML Calls for Nationwide Protests

In response to the arrest of former Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) had called for an emergency secretariat meeting on Saturday, with the demand for the immediate release of Oli and decided on several programs to achieve the same. The programs decided upon were to protest legally and politically with the determination of the general public and civil society, then to protest on behalf of party organisations at the headquarters of each district at 3 pm on Saturday. Then, submit a protest letter to the Chief District Officer (CDO) office with a large-scale demonstration organised by the district party committee in each district on Sunday at 12 pm. Also, to communicate and cooperate with all parties that support democracy and the rule of law, and to cooperate with civil society and the general public.

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Oli Arrested Over 2025 Gen Z Protest Deaths

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who was arrested on Saturday morning, has been admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu. Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had been arrested by Nepal Police from his residence in Bhaktapur, in connection with an alleged culpable-homicide-related case linked to the alleged suppression of the September 2025 Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests.

Arrest Slammed as 'Political Revenge'

Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), member Raghuji Pant said that the investigation committee report based on which KP Oli's arrest has been made, doesn't have "enough grounds for the arrest" and alleged that the report has been made "with an intention." Pant said, "The investigation committee report itself doesn't have enough grounds for the arrest. It is prepared with an intention."

Former Foreign Minister and party leader Pradeep Gyawali said, "It's a political revenge taken against our chairman." Nepali Congress leader and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested earlier from his residence.

Karki Commission Report Recommendations

The arrests follow a formal complaint filed by the Home Ministry, which triggered an investigation and led to the issuance of arrest warrants.

According to a report in the Kathmandu Post, police officials said the action is being carried out to implement recommendations made by a commission led by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki. The commission recommended that Oli, Lekhak and then Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung be charged under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code for criminal negligence, with a proposed prison sentence of up to 10 years.

The report also recommends action against the Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Dawadi, Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, former head of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and then-chief district officer of Kathmandu Chhabi Rijal, suggesting prosecution under Section 182 of the code.

It further recommends that other officials found responsible be dealt with under the respective laws governing their organisations.

The report attributes the crackdown to criminal negligence and recklessness, citing failure to act on prior intelligence about possible escalation that led to multiple deaths.

Cabinet Approves Implementation of Report

During the Gen Z protests in Nepal in September 2025, a total of 77 people were killed, while government and private property worth billions were destroyed.

A Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Friday decided to implement the commission's report, paving the way for legal action against those named. (ANI)