At WEF Davos, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said NATO is secure due to Trump and Europe must increase defence spending. This comes amid tensions over the US bid for Greenland, with Trump threatening tariffs against European allies.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent spoke about NATO and European defence spending on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, as debate continues over the future of transatlantic security ties amid tensions linked to Greenland. Commenting on the state of the transatlantic alliance, Bessent said, "The NATO alliance is very safe, sound -- and thanks to President Trump, it's never been more secure."

Linking NATO's security outlook to the issue of burden-sharing, he said, "The Europeans have been spending the money on social welfare, on roads, on education, and it's time for them to pay more, which they've agreed to do."

US Position on Greenland and NATO

Bessent's comments come at a time when tensions have risen between the United States and European allies over Greenland, with the issue triggering wider debate on transatlantic security and the future direction of NATO. "I would say exactly what I said after liberation day last April, uh when when the president imposed tariff levels on the whole world. I'd tell everyone sit back, take a deep breath, do not retaliate, do not retaliate. The president will be here tomorrow, and he will get his message across, I believe he is going to have meetings, and and again, also have an open mind that why why this rapid response in terms of, you know, this this is a no. And by the way, this has been the in the minds of American presidents for more than 150 years, for more than 150 years," the US Treasury Secretary said when he was questioned about the US position on Greenland.

Earlier, on Sunday Scott Bessent had dismissed what he called a "false choice" between annexing Greenland and the future of the NATO alliance. In an interview with NBC News's "Meet the Press," Bessent responded to concerns raised by European allies over Greenland, with The Hill reporting that leaders in Europe have warned that any move by the United States to annex the semiautonomous Danish territory in the Arctic could "destroy NATO."

During the discussion, NBC News's Kristen Welker put the question directly to him, saying, "Let me just put this to you bluntly," and asking, "Is Greenland or NATO more essential to the United States national security?" Bessent replied, "Both. Kristen, that's obviously a false choice," as cited by The Hill.

When Welker noted that European leaders view the situation differently, Bessent said, "The European leaders will come around. And they will understand that they need to be under the U.S. security umbrella." He also pointed to the US role in NATO, saying that in Ukraine, "the whole thing would collapse" if the US pulled its support, The Hill reported.

Trump's Stance and Tariff Threats

When asked whether President Donald Trump wants the US to remain a part of NATO, Bessent said, "Of course; we are going to remain a part of NATO." He added, "But what President Trump does not want is for a war to start and the U.S. gets dragged in. Again, we are not going to outsource our Western Hemisphere security to others," as quoted by The Hill.

The interview came after Trump increased pressure on European allies to back his bid to acquire Greenland, announcing new tariffs on Denmark and several other NATO members. Trump said the tariffs would be "payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland." Trump has also threatened to take the resources-rich island by force if a deal is not reached.

Asked whether military action is still on the table, Bessent said, "I haven't spoken with the president on that." "And again," he continued, "I believe that the Europeans will understand that the best outcome is for the U.S. to maintain or receive control of Greenland."

European Commission Pushes Back

As the Greenland issue continues to draw sharp reactions in Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday warned the United States against imposing punitive tariffs on European allies, calling it a "mistake" and saying such a move could hurt long-standing partnerships.

Making her position clear while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, von der Leyen said, "The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake especially between long-standing allies." She further underlined the importance of trust and commitments between partners, referring to an understanding already reached between both sides. "The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics as in business - a deal is a deal. And when friends shake hands, it must mean something," she added.

Von der Leyen's remarks came after US President Donald Trump's comments on Monday, when he said he would "100%" proceed with plans to impose tariffs on European countries unless a deal over Greenland is reached.

With tensions rising over Greenland, von der Leyen also offered cooperation with Washington on Arctic security and indicated greater European engagement in the region. "We are working on a massive European investment surge in Greenland," she said. "We will work with the United States and all partners on wider Arctic security. This is clearly in our shared interest."

Linking the developments to wider global shifts, she highlighted the need for Europe to adapt to changing dynamics and strengthen its strategic posture. "Europe must speed up its push for independence - the world has changed permanently, we need to change with it.Europe is preparing its own security strategy, upgrading our arctic strategy," she said.

Trump has intensified his bid to seize control of Greenland from Denmark, a Nato ally, prompting the European Union to consider possible countermeasures. (ANI)