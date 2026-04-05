Former Indian envoy Sunjay Sudhir points to a NATO rift over the US striking Iran without consulting allies. He notes India faces collateral damage but praises its result-oriented diplomacy, which secured passage for LPG ships through Hormuz.

Former Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sunjay Sudhir, hinted at a rift within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), stating that the United States did not consult its allies before striking against Iran.

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West Asia Conflict and NATO Tensions

In an interview with ANI, Sunjay Sudhir noted that the West Asia conflict has "nothing to do" directly with India; however, New Delhi has suffered some collateral damage. However, he said that India's diplomacy has been result-oriented, managing at least six LPG cargo ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz despite the maritime blockade. "This is a war with which we have nothing to do, but we have to face the consequences... For those for whom it is a war, they never consulted anybody, including NATO partners or the so-called allies. It has been collateral damage for us," the diplomat said.

US President Donald Trump has expressed continued frustration with international allies amid attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He has also reiterated his stance on cutting trade with Spain over the NATO ally's refusal to allow the use of its military bases amid war with Iran. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is preparing for a high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump next week.

India's Result-Oriented Diplomacy

Lauding India's diplomacy with Iran and West Asian countries, the former ambassador Sunjay Sudhir said, "But if you look at our diplomacy post February 27, you would have seen that the Prime Minister has spoken to the whole spectrum of leadership. You can also see the impact that we have been able to get at least six LPG ships to cross through the Strait of Hormuz. It's not only proactive, but it's also result-oriented."

After talks with Iranian authorities, the nation has allowed Indian flagged vessels to pass through the Hormuz Strait. On Friday night, India-flagged large gas carrier Green Sanvi safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cargo, official sources said.

On March 28, a shipment of 47,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) arrived at the Vadinar Terminal of DPA Kandla in Jamnagar, Gujarat. (ANI)