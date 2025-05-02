NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers successfully conducted the fifth all-female spacewalk, marking a significant achievement in space exploration. McClain's participation comes six years after missing the first due to suit sizing issues.

On May 1, NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers made history by completing the fifth all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS). This event is particularly significant for McClain, who was previously unable to participate in the first all-female spacewalk in 2019 due to spacesuit sizing issues.

Both McClain and Ayers, accomplished military officers and pilots, launched to the ISS in March 2025. During their nearly six-hour spacewalk, they installed a mounting bracket for future solar panels and relocated a communications antenna. These tasks are part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the ISS's power systems and communication capabilities.

Before exiting the ISS, McClain noticed strands of string on the index finger of her right glove. Mission Control conducted a brief inspection to ensure the glove's integrity, delaying the spacewalk's start slightly. Once cleared, the astronauts proceeded with their mission.

Upon completion, they were welcomed back by the ISS commander, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, who assured them that their dinner was ready. This spacewalk not only highlights the progress of women in space exploration but also underscores NASA's commitment to inclusivity and excellence.

Katy Perry's Spaceflight and Resulting Conspiracy Theories

In April, pop star Katy Perry participated in a suborbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, alongside an all-female crew including Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez. The 11-minute flight was celebrated as a milestone for female representation in space tourism.

However, the mission faced skepticism from conspiracy theorists. Some questioned the authenticity of the flight, citing footage that appeared to show the capsule door opening from the inside before the official hatch opening. Others pointed to the capsule's pristine condition post-landing as suspicious. Experts have debunked these claims, explaining that the hatch can be operated from both inside and outside, and that the capsule's condition was consistent with expectations.

Despite the backlash, Perry described the experience as life-changing and continues to promote space exploration. Her participation has sparked discussions about the role of celebrities in space tourism and the public's perception of such missions.