Addressing the Nalanda University convocation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the global need for critical thinking rooted in compassion. She expressed confidence the university will emerge as a leading educational institution in Asia and worldwide.

At a time when the world faces numerous complex challenges, the need for independent and critical thinking, rooted in compassion, is greater than ever before, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday and expressed confidence that Nalanda University will emerge as a leading educational institution in Asia and across the globe.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

President Murmu, who addressed the convocation ceremony of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar today, said that today's convocation ceremony is a reaffirmation of a civilizational promise - a promise that knowledge shall endure, that dialogue shall prevail, and that learning shall continue to serve humanity. She congratulated graduating students and said that their achievements are the result of perseverance, discipline, and intellectual commitment. She noted that over half of the graduating cohort today comprises international students from more than 30 countries.

The Resurgence of a Glorious Legacy

The President said that the ancient Nalanda University stood as a renowned center of learning for nearly eight centuries. The decline of Nalanda constituted a monumental loss--not only for India but for the entire world. Nevertheless, the concept of Nalanda remained alive. "Its resurgence in our times symbolizes a national and international commitment to re-establishing that glorious legacy within a modern context," she said.

She underlined that this resurgence has been made possible through visionary leadership, sustained institutional efforts, and the coordination of partner nations. "It serves as an illustration of how diverse nations can achieve lofty goals when guided by shared values," she said.

Upholding Ideals of Dialogue and Compassion

The President said that ancient Nalanda welcomed diverse ideologies and fostered a culture of debate and dialogue. "Here, knowledge was never viewed in isolation; rather, it was inextricably linked to ethics, society, and the broader welfare of humanity."

She emphasized that this ideal remains profoundly relevant even today. At a time when the world faces numerous complex challenges, the need for independent and critical thinking--rooted in compassion--is greater than ever before. She expressed confidence that Nalanda University will emerge as a leading educational institution in Asia and across the globe. It will carve out a distinct identity for itself, distinguished not only by its academic excellence but also by its values, she said.

A Hub for Buddhist Scholarship

The President said that India has a deep and living connection with Buddhist philosophy and practice. This connection must be nurtured with seriousness and with a comprehensive understanding of India's classical knowledge traditions. Buddhist scholarship must remain rooted in India's civilizational foundations while engaging with its diverse expressions across Asia.

She expressed confidence that Nalanda University can emerge as a leading global center for Buddhist studies. The President urged the University to invest in this field with resolve, depth and openness. She said that in doing so, Nalanda University will again be fulfilling a role that is centuries old.

Building a Legacy for India's Future

The President said that the library of ancient Nalanda is said to have contained millions of manuscripts. "With that lofty benchmark as a reference, what we are building here today, will be a lasting legacy," she said, adding that institutions like Nalanda University will play a vital role as India moves towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Bihar Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar were among those present.

Convocation Highlights

On the occasion, the President planted a sapling of the Bodhi Tree, an enduring symbol of Buddhist heritage and Indian spirituality, at the University campus. The President also inaugurated the 2000-seater auditorium, 'Visvamitralaya', at the Nalanda University campus.

During the Convocation, degrees were awarded to 606 Master's students and 10 Global PhD scholars graduated between 2016-2025. The President also presented gold medals to 36 gold medallists.

The President also visited the exhibition hosted by village community partners under the 'Sahabhagita' initiative of Nalanda University.

An International Initiative

The modern Nalanda University at Rajgir, near the ancient ruins of Nalanda, was established by an Act of the Parliament of India following decisions taken at the second and fourth East Asia Summits held in 2007 and 2009 respectively. The University aims to revive Nalanda as an international centre for intellectual, philosophical, historical and spiritual studies. Seventeen countries have partnered with India in this initiative. (ANI)