President Droupadi Murmu, on the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Angola, underscored India's commitment to peace in Africa and discussed UN reform with President João Lourenco, reinforcing strengthening bilateral ties.

President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's commitment to peace and stability in Africa during bilateral talks with her Angolan counterpart João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, highlighting the shared priorities of both nations

Focus on Peace, Security, and UN Reform

"India appreciates your efforts to promote peace, security, and stability in Africa. India has always advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts," President Murmu said, stressing India's long-standing support for peaceful solutions. She also highlighted the cooperation between India and Angola on the global stage.

"India and Angola support each other in various international forums, including the United Nations," she added, pointing to their aligned positions on international platforms.

President Murmu further emphasised the need for reforms in multilateral institutions. "We both agree that reform of the UN Security Council is essential to make it more effective. We look forward to Angola's continued support in our efforts in this direction," she said, underscoring the countries' shared commitment to effective multilateral governance.

A Historic Diplomatic Engagement

The discussions reflected the strengthening of India-Angola ties and their alignment on key international issues, reinforcing mutual collaboration in promoting peace, security, and effective multilateral engagement.

President Murmu arrived in Luanda, the capital of Angola, on Sunday, marking the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the Southern African nation. This visit forms the first leg of her two-nation tour from November 8 to 11 at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco, demonstrating India's ongoing commitment to deepen engagement with Africa and the Global South.

The historic visit builds on prior high-level interactions, including President Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May. During that visit, India approved a USD 200 million Line of Credit to support the modernisation of Angola's defence forces, forming a key component of the bilateral agenda and highlighting the strategic nature of their partnership.

Expanding Bilateral Dimensions

MEA Secretary of Economic Relations Sudhakar Dalela said the tour underscores India's focus on strengthening partnerships across political, economic, developmental, and cultural dimensions. He further noted that the visit will also include discussions on translocating cheetahs from Botswana under Project Cheetah in India, linking ecological cooperation with broader bilateral ties.

President Murmu is scheduled to attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on Tuesday, November 11. She will also address the Angolan Parliament and interact with members of the Indian community, reinforcing the cultural and diplomatic aspects of her visit.

During her engagements, both nations are expected to explore cooperation in healthcare, space technology, and digital public infrastructure. The partnership may also be extended under global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the International Big Cat Alliance, illustrating the multi-dimensional nature of India-Angola relations.

Next Leg of Tour: Botswana

Following her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will travel to Botswana from November 11 to 13, at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko. This will also mark the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Botswana. The second leg of the tour is expected to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology, energy, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, defence, and people-to-people exchanges, continuing the momentum of India's engagement across the African continent.