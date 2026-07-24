President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Romania at a business forum in Bucharest. She noted the vast potential to expand trade and investment, particularly with the conclusion of the India-EU FTA.

Murmu Touts India-Romania Economic Partnership

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Romania, saying the two countries have vast potential to expand trade and investment, particularly with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, while encouraging businesses to explore collaboration across key sectors.

President Murmu, alongwith Romanian President Nicusor Dan, addressed the India-Romania Business Forum in Bucharest during her state visit to Romania.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said she "highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Romania and the vast potential to further expand trade and investment, particularly with the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement."

President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn alongwith President Nicușor Dan @NicusorDanRO addressed the India-Romania Business Forum. She highlighted the growing economic partnership between India and Romania and the vast potential to further expand trade and investment,… pic.twitter.com/PsG1q5Cf7k — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 24, 2026

The MEA further said that the President "encouraged businesses from both countries to explore new opportunities in innovation, energy, renewable energy, digital technologies and the transportation and logistics sector."

'Romania a natural and valuable partner for India'

In her her address, President Murmu said, "Romania, with its strategic location at the crossroads of Europe, highly skilled human resources, advanced industrial capabilities and strong integration with the European Union, remains a natural and valuable partner for India. Romania serves not only as an important destination for investment but also as a gateway to the wider European market."

Murmu addressed the India-Romania Business Forum at Bucharest today in the presence of the President of Romania, Nicusor Dan, members of the Government of Romania, business leaders from India and Romania and representatives of Industry Associations of India and Romania.

'Viksit Bharat 2047' and a Call for Partnership

Highlighting India's long-term development vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', President Murmu said, "Our vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' aims to transform India into a developed nation by the centenary of our Independence. This journey presents immense opportunities for international partnerships, investment and technology collaboration."

Speaking about technology cooperation, highlighting India's recognised Digital Public Infrastructure, ecosystem and information technology, the President said, "India's globally recognised Digital Public Infrastructure, thriving start-up ecosystem and leadership in information technology can complement Romania's strengths in software engineering, cyber-security, research and advanced technologies."

She further added that both countries' businesses can build resilient supply chains and create sustainable prosperity for people. She said, "Our businesses can build resilient supply chains, generate employment, promote innovation and create sustainable prosperity for our peoples."

Meeting with Romanian Prime Minister

Earlier in the day before the address, President Murmu met Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and held discussions on advancing the India-Romania partnership.

President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan @Bolojan of Romania and held fruitful discussions on advancing the India-Romania partnership. They discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, clean energy, connectivity and emerging… pic.twitter.com/lsQX5eQiQM — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 24, 2026

The MEA said in a post on X that the leaders held "fruitful discussions on advancing the India-Romania partnership" and discussed strengthening cooperation in "trade, investment, clean energy, connectivity and emerging technologies."

President Murmu Pays Homage

Later in the day after the address, President Murmu paid her respects at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier' in Bucharest.

President Droupadi Murmu paid her respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Bucharest, Romania. The monument embodies Romania's gratitude to its fallen soldiers and is a national symbol of patriotism, unity, and peace. pic.twitter.com/JsLQU5on5e — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2026

In a post on X, the President's Office said, "embodies Romania's gratitude to its fallen soldiers and is a national symbol of patriotism, unity, and peace." (ANI)

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