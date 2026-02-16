French President Emmanuel Macron is on a four-day visit to India, starting in Mumbai. The trip focuses on strengthening the strategic partnership, with a key emphasis on AI cooperation and emerging technologies, and includes the India AI Impact Summit.

The streets of Mumbai have been transformed into a vibrant canvas of international diplomacy, as posters and banners welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron now adorn the cityscape. The visual tribute marks the commencement of a high-profile visit by President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron, who are scheduled to be in India from February 16 to 19, spanning both the financial and national capitals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

President Macron is set to arrive in Mumbai today, marking his fourth visit to the country at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi. This visit signals sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) cooperation and emerging technologies. According to the French Embassy, this engagement marks another significant chapter in the expanding ties between New Delhi and Paris.

Deepening Strategic Partnership

The visit comes against the backdrop of a steadily deepening partnership across defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate action, and education. This trajectory began with Macron's first visit in 2018, followed by his attendance at the 2023 G20 Summit and his 2024 State Visit as the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day. During that milestone, the two leaders declared 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation, a forward-looking initiative they will jointly inaugurate in Mumbai during this trip.

Bilateral Talks and Horizon 2047 Roadmap

As part of the current itinerary, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions on February 17 in Mumbai to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. This long-term vision outlines the future of a partnership that began on January 26, 1998, as India's first-ever Strategic Partnership. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting a growing strategic convergence.

Focus on AI: India AI Impact Summit 2026

Following their Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South. The participation of the French President underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025.

A Global Dialogue on AI Governance

The India AI Impact Summit is designed as a five-day programme anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress. It aims to shift the global dialogue from rhetoric toward tangible collaboration and implementable outcomes in AI governance. The event will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to deliberate on AI's role in governance and sustainable development.

Showcasing AI Deployment at Impact Expo

Complementing the summit, the India AI Impact Expo will span over 70,000 square metres, featuring more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries. Across 10 thematic pavilions, the expo will showcase AI's transition from research to large-scale deployment. This entire initiative aligns with the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India Initiative, emphasising a development-focused approach to translating technological discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes. (ANI)