    Mossad agent or honey trap? Mysterious woman Juli Vavilova linked to Telegram CEO's arrest sets internet abuzz

    Accompanying Pavel Durov at the time of his arrest was a 24-year-old woman identified as Juli Vavilova, a crypto coach and streamer based in Dubai. 

    Mossad agent or honey trap? Mysterious woman Juli Vavilova linked to Telegram CEO's arrest sets internet abuzz
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 9:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 9:39 PM IST

    Pavel Durov, the CEO and founder of Telegram, was arrested in France on Saturday evening in connection with allegations of insufficient moderation on his social media platform.

    The 39-year-old Franco-Russian billionaire was apprehended at Le Bourget airport as he arrived on his private jet from Azerbaijan. He faces accusations related to illegal activities allegedly facilitated through Telegram, including money laundering, drug trafficking, and the distribution of pedophilic content.

    Accompanying Durov at the time of his arrest was a 24-year-old woman identified as Juli Vavilova, a crypto coach and streamer based in Dubai. Speculations are swirling around Vavilova’s potential involvement in the arrest, fueled by a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

    The post featured a photo of Vavilova on a plane, with the caption linking her to Durov's arrest. This has led to conjecture that Vavilova may have played a role in disclosing Durov’s whereabouts to authorities.

    Vavilova, who boasts a following of 22,300 on Instagram, presents herself as a multilingual expert in crypto and gaming. Her social media profile highlights her proficiency in English, Russian, Spanish, and Arabic. She frequently posts about her travels and professional interests, and has shared numerous images with Durov from various locations including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan.

    Adding to the intrigue, conspiracy theorists have suggested that Vavilova’s activities might be linked to espionage, with some even speculating that she could be a Mossad agent. However, these claims remain unsubstantiated, with no confirmation from official sources.

    French authorities had been investigating Durov for some time prior to his arrest, prompted by the platform’s alleged failure to curb illicit activities. Under French law, Durov can be held for questioning for up to 96 hours before formal charges are required. The situation is under close scrutiny as more details emerge about the nature of his arrest and Vavilova’s involvement.

    As of now, it remains unclear whether Vavilova is romantically involved with Durov or the duration of their relationship. The arrest has sparked widespread debate and speculation, reflecting the high-profile nature of both Durov’s business and his recent legal troubles.

