The 16th 'Silver Sword' International Stage Fencing Festival is being held in Moscow on April 17-18. It gathers performers from Russia, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan to compete and showcase their skills in stage combat at the GITIS theatre complex.

The 16th edition of the International Stage Fencing Festival "Silver Sword," dedicated to the legacy of Nikolay V. Karpov, is scheduled to be held in Moscow on April 17 and 18. The event will take place at the New Stage of the Educational Theatre Complex of GITIS, one of Russia's leading theatre institutions. The TV BRICS International Media Network has joined as the official international information partner for this year's festival.

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International and National Participation

According to TV BRICS, the festival will bring together a diverse group of participants, including actors and theatre students from Mongolia and Kazakhstan, along with performers representing 12 cities across Russia, such as Vladimir, Voronezh, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Syzran, Tver, Ulan-Ude, Yaroslavl, St. Petersburg, and Moscow. This wide participation highlights the festival's growing international and national appeal.

Notably, several groups will be making their debut appearances this year. These include performers from the Mongolian Youth Theatre, the Kazan State Institute of Culture, the Samara Puppet Theatre, the N. Nostsova Syzran College of Arts and Culture, and the East-Siberian State Institute of Culture. Altogether, the competition programme will showcase 38 performances, reflecting a rich variety of styles and creative approaches.

A Unique Platform for Stage Fencing

Recognised as the only professional festival in the world dedicated exclusively to stage fencing, "Silver Sword" serves both educational and artistic purposes. It provides a platform for participants to demonstrate their technical expertise, experiment with innovative stage techniques, and develop new teaching methodologies. The festival also plays an important role in improving actors' physical training and preserving the traditions of Russian theatre.

Competition and Accolades

Participants will compete across several categories, including Best Fight, Best Female Fencing Duo, Best Group Fight involving six performers, Original Fight, Best Performer, Best Actress, and Best Pedagogical and Directorial Work. Winners will be awarded laureate diplomas along with specially crafted fencing blades, hand-forged by master artisan Sergey Lyutrov of the Russian Academic Youth Theatre.

The judging panel consists of experienced professionals in stage combat, theatre, and film, led by Valery Derkach, President of the Union of Stuntmen of Russia. The festival will conclude with a gala concert on April 18, where winners will be honoured. Additionally, renowned experts will conduct masterclasses, and an exhibition celebrating prominent stage movement teachers will be held. The festival, founded in 2007 by Nikolay Karpov, will also feature screenings of films showcasing his contributions.