MoS Pabitra Margherita visited Samoa, where he interacted with the Indian community, calling them a 'living bridge'. He also signed an MoU for the SENESE Project to support people with disabilities and met with the Samoan Prime Minister.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday interacted with members of the Indian community in Samoa’s capital, Apia, describing the diaspora as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between the two nations.

“Had a warm and engaging interaction with members of the Indian community in Apia, Samoa. It was heartening to hear about their experiences and their enduring bonds with India. They also expressed appreciation for Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s sustained efforts towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora and the enhanced global stature of the Indian passport,” MoS Margherita posted on X.

“The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between India and Samoa, further strengthening the ties between our two countries,” he added.

India, Samoa Sign MoU for SENESE Project

On Friday, New Delhi and Apia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding the implementation of the SENESE Project through New Delhi’s Grant-in-Aid framework, designed to augment assistance for children and individuals living with disabilities across the Pacific Island nation.

Margherita signed the MoU alongside Samoa’s Prime Minister, La’auli Leuatea Schmidt. “During my visit to Samoa, signed an MoU with H.E. La’auli Leuatea Schmidt, Prime Minister of Samoa, for the implementation of the SENESE Project under the Govt. of India’s Grant-in-Aid scheme. The project aims to strengthen support for children and persons with disabilities through accessible infrastructure, audiology services, inclusive education, early learning and vocational training, creating greater opportunities for their development and inclusion in society,” MoS Margherita had posted on X.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Margherita also met the Samoan Prime Minister in Apia and discussed further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing shared priorities, including development partnership and capacity building.

“Honoured to meet the Prime Minister of Samoa Hon. La’auli Leuatea Schmidt in Apia today. Had a warm and productive exchange on further strengthening India-Samoa relations and advancing our shared priorities, including development partnership, capacity building and cooperation,” MoS Margherita had posted on X. “India values its close and enduring partnership with Samoa,” he added.

Previously, the Samoan leader, alongside members of his Cabinet, greeted the MoS through a traditional ‘ava ceremony’. Margherita arrived in Apia on Thursday, beginning the first leg of his three-nation visit to Pacific Island nations. Margherita is on an official visit to Samoa, the Cook Islands and Nauru from October 16 to 22. (ANI)