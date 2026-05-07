Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh met with counterparts from the Netherlands, the EU, and Ecuador in New York to discuss migration, mobility partnerships, and bilateral issues, also participating in the 2nd International Migration Review Forum.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, met Bart Van Den Brink, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Asylum and Migration of the Netherlands. Singh and Brink on Wednesday discussed matters of mutual interest. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet with H.E. Mr. Bart Van Den Brink, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Asylum and Migration of the Netherlands discussed collaboration on the issues of mutual interest." https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2052056167912984813?s=20

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Singh also met Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Magnus Brunner of the EU and talked about migration matters. In a post on X, Singh said, "Glad to meet Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Mr. Magnus Brunner of the EU. Our discussions focused on mobility and migration matters. Also took stock of multiple meeting of the India-EU comprehensive framework on cooperation in mobility and the recently launched Legal Gateway Office in ICT Sector." https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2052050096272052459?s=20

Singh also held talks with Saul Pacurucu, Deputy Minister of Human Mobility of Ecuador, on the margins of the 2nd International Migration Review Forum in New York. In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Saul Pacurucu, Deputy Minister of Human Mobility, Republic of Ecuador, on the margins of the 2nd International Migration Review Forum in New York. Discussed strengthening cooperation on safe, orderly and regular migration, mobility partnerships, and bilateral issues of mutual interest." https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2051846612457304169?s=20

MoS pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Singh paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at UN Headquarters in New York upon arrival. In a post on X, he said, "Offered floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi located at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, reflecting on India's commitment to peace and non-violence." https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2051711182307008655?s=20

Participation in International Migration Review Forum

Singh also outlined measures taken by India to facilitate safe and regular migration through leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure at the Round Table 1 at the 2nd International Migration Review Forum (IMRF). https://x.com/KVSinghMPGonda/status/2051690035523748176?s=20

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to be a panelist at the Round Table 1 at the 2nd International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. Outlined measures taken by India to facilitate safe and regular migration through leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure, strengthening consular services, concluding migration and mobility agreements while upskilling, training and pre-departure training of our skilled labour. Highlighted that our approach to migration remains people-centric - grounded in dignity, inclusion, and respect for rights." (ANI)