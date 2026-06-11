MEA's Randhir Jaiswal said occasions like the G7 Summit offer opportunities for bilateral meetings, responding to a query on a possible Modi-Trump interaction. PM Modi will attend the summit in France from June 15-17 as a partner nation.

Responding to a question on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 Summit in France, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that such occasions provide an opportunity for multiple bilateral interactions, noting that the ministry will keep the public posted on such meetings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Responding to ANI's query on the matter during a special briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to France and Slovakia, Jaiswal said, "On such occasions, leaders have the opportunity to have several bilateral meetings. We will keep you informed of these bilateral meetings."

The G7 Summit, scheduled from June 15 to 17 in Evian, France, will see PM Modi engage with leaders of G7 countries as well as invited partner nations. India will participate in the 52nd G7 Summit in Evian, France, marking the country's 13th appearance at the summit as a partner nation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventh consecutive participation at the summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India's Role and Agenda at G7 Summit

During the briefing, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George stated that Prime Minister Modi will travel to France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, scheduled from June 15 to 17, will see India participating as a partner country, offering an opportunity to engage with world leaders on issues of importance to India and the Global South.

Sibi George added that India's participation reflects its growing recognition as a key player in addressing global challenges related to peace, security, development, and environmental sustainability. "The visit will provide an opportunity for the prime minister to engage with world leaders present at the summit on issues of importance to India as well as the Global South," the MEA secretary said.

"This will be India's 13th participation at the G7 summit and Prime Minister Modi's seventh consecutive participation at the summit. On June 16 and June 17, the days dedicated to outreach sessions for the summit, the Prime Minister will participate alongside other invited countries. The discussion will broadly focus on renueve of international partnerships and developmental solidarity, fostering shared and balanced growth and the effective and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence," he added.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders, partner countries, and international organisations.

Trump Praises PM Modi

Trump on Wednesday congratulated PM Modi on being the longest-serving, continuously elected Prime Minister of India. In a post on Truth Social, Trump heaped praise on PM Modi, calling him a "strong, healthy, and wise man".

"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister - And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him!" the post read.

PM Modi's Visit to France and Slovakia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake his official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13 to 18, 2026, which includes his participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, bilateral meetings with world leaders, and key innovation-focused events.

Prime Minister Modi will first visit Nice, France, on June 13-14, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Macron to review the entire spectrum of India-France relations, recently elevated to a Special Global Strategic Partnership.

He will engage with G7 leaders, representatives from partner countries, and international organisations in sessions focusing on forging new partnerships, rebuilding international solidarity, promoting balanced and sustainable economic growth, and ensuring safe and efficient rollout of artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines, he is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders. (ANI)