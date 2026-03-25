A phone call between PM Modi and President Trump on the Iran war signals Washington's intent to consult India on West Asia developments, said ex-diplomat Gurjit Singh, highlighting India's growing role and stakes in regional stability.

Former Indian diplomat Gurjit Sigh on Wednesday said the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump following the outbreak of the Iran war signals Washington's intent to keep India closely consulted on developments in West Asia.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said the timing and nature of the call suggest that the United States recognises India's growing role and its stakes in regional stability, particularly given the economic impact of the conflict. "Important--he called Prime Minister Modi. Which shows that they want to keep India in the loop and they want to consult India," Singh said.

Significance of the Call's Timing

He noted that the conversation came shortly after Trump announced on Truth Social a pause in attacks on energy infrastructure and during the second day of that cessation. "So you know when Prime Minister spoke in Parliament, almost within an hour of that, there was President Trump's Truth Social post that he was declaring a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure. And yesterday, when the second day of that cessation, he called Prime Minister Modi," he said.

India's Quiet Diplomatic Role

According to Singh, India has been quietly engaging with multiple regional players and maintaining contact with leaders across the region without taking sides in the conflict. "And therefore, the Indian role in it, albeit quiet, keeping in touch with all sides, seems to be having a bearing, also including the fact that India is one of the largest economies deeply impacted by this war and not taking sides", he said adding that India's position as one ot the world's largest economies means it is deeply affected by disruptions caused by war.

Singh also pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already held discussions with several regional leaders amid the crisis, but this marked the first direct call from President Trump since hostilities escalated. "So I think there is a consultation process which, as you know, the Prime Minister has spoken to all the regional leaders several times, but this was, as you said the first call by President Trump, and I think this was extremely important, showing positive trends which will help India if they succeed," he said.

'Fog of War' and Unclear Situation

On claims by Trump that the US has achieved "military dominance" and effectively won the war, Singh cautioned that the situation remains unclear. "In the fog of war, it is very difficult to determine who's speaking the truth," he said, noting that conflicting claims from the United States and Iran make it difficult to verify developments.

No Confirmed Ceasefire

He stressed that there is currently no confirmed ceasefire between the parties, describing the situation instead as a limited pause in US attacks on energy infrastructure. "One, there is no ceasefire; it's only a pause on attacking energy infrastructure by the United States. Second, Israel is not a party to this; they continue their attacks, including on energy infrastructure. Iran doesn't believe them," Singh said.

He also highlighted the broader economic impact of the conflict, pointing to falling oil prices, gains in stock markets, and concerns within the US economy as Treasury bond yields crossed 5 per cent.

Singh added that reports of a proposed 15-point ceasefire plan and negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain unclear, with little confirmed information about the interlocutors involved. "Whether there are talks going on, whether the Iranians are pretending, the Americans are pretending, if a 15-point plan has been given and to whom, who are the Iranian interlocutors, who are the American interlocutors, all this is very unclear," he said, adding that speculation across media and social media has further complicated the picture.