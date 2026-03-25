Following a Modi-Trump call, ex-US NSA John Bolton says talks likely covered India's Iran oil interests. Bolton urges a US blockade of Hormuz, while India successfully navigates two LPG carriers through the strait, stressing diplomatic solutions.

Bolton's Assessment of Modi-Trump Call

Following a high-level telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton has offered a sharp assessment of the diplomatic exchange, particularly regarding India's energy interests and the security of the Strait of Hormuz. In an interview with ANI, Bolton suggested that the dialogue likely centred on India's continued reliance on Iranian energy supplies amidst the ongoing regional conflict.

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Highlighting the strategic motivations behind New Delhi's outreach, Bolton noted, "It's pretty clear. I think that from PM Modi's point of view, continuing to get oil from Iran is something he's interested in, and two Indian ships made it through the Strait of Hormuz this morning." However, the former official raised concerns over the broader geopolitical implications of these transactions. He argued that the financial flow from such trade directly impacts the regional military balance, stating, "But that's providing revenue to Iran, which enables their war machine to continue." In light of these dynamics, Bolton indicated that the two leaders may have explored shifting India's energy procurement to more stable sources. "So I'm sure they had a conversation about other alternative places to buy oil rather than Iran," he remarked.

Advocacy for US Blockade

Taking a characteristically firm stance on maritime security, Bolton advocated for a more aggressive US intervention to disrupt Iranian exports. "I think the US should blockade the Strait and prevent Iranian ships carrying Iranian oil from getting in or out."

India's Diplomatic Stance and Outreach

This assessment follows PM Modi's detailing of the diplomatic exchange on X, where he stated, "Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world." The conversation occurred as President Trump signalled a potential de-escalation, extending his deadline for potential strikes on power plants by five days, citing Iran's "chokehold on the key oil shipping route Strait of Hormuz."

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, PM Modi underscored India's proactive role in navigating the crisis through constant communication. "Since the start of the war, I have held two rounds of phone conversations with the heads of state of most countries in West Asia. We are in continuous contact with all the Gulf countries, and we are also in touch with Iran, Israel, and the United States," he said. The Prime Minister further highlighted that New Delhi is leveraging its diplomatic capital to protect its maritime and diaspora interests, reiterating that the safety of the Indian community in the region remains a "priority."

Successful Transit of Indian Energy Carriers

Amidst this diplomatic push, the government clarified the legal status of the contested waters. Rajesh Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, dismissed concerns regarding transit rights, stating, "It is an international strait. Permission was not required before. It is not required even today."

In a significant operational breakthrough, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, successfully transited through the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Monday. The vessels, carrying a substantial cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, were part of a group of 22 Indian-flagged vessels that became stranded following the escalation of the conflict.

The Union Government confirmed that these tankers are anticipated to arrive at Indian shores within the next forty-eight hours. Highlighting the importance of these shipments, the cargo is equivalent to roughly a day's cooking gas consumption for the entire country.

Emphasising the commitment to maritime security, Sinha told reporters, "Ultimately, we want to secure safe passage of all our vessels that are stranded in the region." The safe transit of these energy carriers occurs against a backdrop of earlier statements from Iran asserting it would not allow "enemy countries' ships" to pass through the Strait. (ANI)