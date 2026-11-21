Former Minister MJ Akbar criticizes Pakistan's participation in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, calling it an anomaly and an artificial state that distances itself from its Indus Valley history, unlike India's diverse culture.

MJ Akbar Questions Pakistan Civilisational Status At SCO Forum

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar has described Pakistan's participation in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi as an "anomaly", arguing that the country's cultural identity is "inherently unstable" because it has denied its historical links to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Speaking about the participation of Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik in the forum, Akbar questioned whether Pakistan could be considered a civilisational state when it had distanced itself from the legacy of Harappa and Mohenjo-daro.

"Pakistan is an artificial state," Akbar said, adding that "Urdu does not really belong to Pakistan". He further argued that Pakistan's cultural identity remained unsettled because of its rejection of the civilisational heritage associated with the Indus Valley. "There is more evidence for the fact that Pakistan is an artificial state. Even its national language, Urdu, doesn't really belong to Pakistan. The people of Pakistan—and Pakistan's provinces—speak Pashto, Punjabi, Balochi, and Sindhi. That is present-day Pakistan, and indeed in 1971, the Bengali speakers of Pakistan rebelled, rose up, and demanded and got their own state in the name of Bengali because they speak Bengali. Nobody in Pakistan actually speaks Urdu, though they write in Urdu," he said.

Akbar said, "Urdu is the language of the Ganga and Yamuna. Urdu is the language of the Deccan as Rekhta. In fact, I don't doubt that the founder of Pakistan, Jinnah, knew even a word of it. But an artificial state has actually hijacked a language in order to create a cultural structure that is inherently not only unstable, but is visibly cracking in front of us...The presence of Pakistan at a cultural summit of the SCO is a bit of an anomaly because Pakistan is not a civilisational state."

Akbar also described Pakistan as a "supremacist state", contrasting its approach with India's civilisational character, which he said was rooted in cultural diversity and coexistence. "Any state that exists on the Indus River and denies the Indus Valley Civilisation—denies Harappa, denies Mohenjo-daro as part of its cultural inheritance—cannot be a civilisation, cannot be a civilizational state. And this indeed is one of the important reasons why Pakistan continues to be an unstable, jittery state. If civilisation is the basis of stability—instead, Pakistan has developed, according to the words of its own de facto leader, Field Marshal Munir, into a supremacist state: a state that does not believe in cultural synthesis, but believes in the cultural supremacy of one section of the people," he said.

Referring to the participation of the Pakistani delegation in the SCO forum, Akbar said its presence at an event centred on civilisational dialogue raised questions about the country's own relationship with its cultural and historical heritage. He said, "The Pakistani minister who has come to India will understand what cultural synthesis means if he sees India properly—through the eyes of humanity rather than through the eyes of a sectional and supremacist ideology. India is a genuine civilizational state in which every temple, every mosque, every gurdwara, every church, every language, and everyone is equal. That is the root of India's power, strength, and stability. And that is why Prime Minister Modi said that while empires might change maps, only civilizational dialogue changes the world."

The remarks came as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik visited India to participate in the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi. Malik is leading the Pakistani delegation to the inaugural SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. His visit marks the first visit by a Pakistani minister to India in three years. Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday clarified that permission had been granted for the Pakistani delegation to visit the Taj Mahal, while its proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah had not received security clearance. The delegation will also visit other security-cleared locations in Delhi, including Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat, sources said. (ANI)