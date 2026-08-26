Former Union Minister MJ Akbar termed the India-China border 'most important' strategically, as NSA Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi. Akbar said Doval's integrity and candour are respected by China, aiding in the critical talks.

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar said the India-China border remains critical to the relationship between the two countries, as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held Special Representatives-level talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in China.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Akbar said the Chinese border was more important to India in strategic terms, while calling the Pakistan border more "volatile". "The Chinese border is our most important border, whereas the Pakistani border is our most volatile border. But the management of the Chinese border is a critical element in whether there is equanimity in the relationship between India and China, and this has been true even before 1962," Akbar said.

Akbar on Diplomatic Approach

He said Doval's approach and reputation could help in the talks, noting that his integrity and candour were respected by China. "The reason why the NSA inspires confidence is that the Chinese respect his integrity and honour his candour... These virtues play well in the Chinese playbook," Akbar said.

Referring to the recent differences between the two countries over Arunachal Pradesh, Akbar said both sides continued to maintain their respective positions. "There has been a recent issue in terms, again, over Arunachal Pradesh; the Chinese maintain their positions, and we assert our positions," he said.

Akbar said the approach adopted by India and China since former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's historic visit to China in 1988 had provided a framework for managing differences despite the absence of a final resolution. "But the secret of the relationship between India and China, as established in the historic visit by Rajiv Gandhi in 1988, is, and this is quite remarkable as a philosophy for resolution, that both countries have accepted a formula in which non-resolution is the resolution," he said.

He warned that any conflict between India and China could have consequences extending beyond the region. "A conflict between India and China can really have ruinous implications for, I think, the region as well as for, I think, the world. It will explode and perhaps join the bonfire that lies both to the west of this region as well as to the east," Akbar said.

Doval, Wang Yi Hold 'Candid' Talks

On Tuesday, concluding the 25th round of Special Representatives' Talks on the India-China boundary question held in Beijing, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship, according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit took place at the invitation of Chinese Foriegn Affairs Minister Wang Yi, who co-chaired the talks alongside NSA Doval in their capacity as Special Representatives.

According to the MEA, during the meeting, the two Special Representatives had a "candid and in-depth exchange of views" on the key India-China Boundary Question, following the strategic guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

The two sides also agreed to continue their work in seeking a political settlement of the boundary issue in the context of their overall and long-term interests.

Progress on Consensus and Exchanges

India and China further acknowledged the progress made in implementing the critical consensus reached by PM Modi and President Xi Jinping during their meetings in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025.

The MEA highlighted that both sides expressed satisfaction regarding the "steady resumption of people-to-people and cross-border exchanges, including the ongoing Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and Border Trade through the three designated border trading passes."

In addition to boundary discussions, both delegations addressed broader bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest. As part of his itinerary in Beijing, NSA Doval also formally called on Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng during the visit, the MEA noted.

Next Round of Talks in India

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that India and China have officially agreed to host the 26th round of the Special Representatives' Meetings on the Boundary Question in India next year, following comprehensive high-level talks in Beijing.

The announcement followed intensive discussions between India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's Special Representative and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 25th meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question in Beijing.