Minnesota: A tragic helicopter crash near Airlake Airport in Minnesota, US on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of everyone on board, officials confirmed. The Robinson R66 helicopter went down in a non-residential area west of the airport, catching fire immediately after impact. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found the aircraft engulfed in flames, and no survivors were reported.

The crash occurred around 2:45 pm local time, according to the Lakeville Police Department. The Robinson R66 is a single-engine turbine helicopter that typically accommodates one pilot and up to four passengers. Authorities have yet to release the exact number of people on board at the time of the accident.

Crash Occurs in Non-Residential Area

Authorities noted that the helicopter went down in a non-residential, non-commercial area, preventing injuries on the ground. Fire crews and first responders quickly secured the scene, ensuring public safety while containing the blaze.

Federal Agencies Launch Investigation

Both the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified and are leading the investigation. The NTSB described the incident as a crash under "unknown circumstances," followed by a post-crash fire. Investigators are expected to arrive in Minnesota on Sunday to document the scene, examine the wreckage, and transport it to a secure facility for further evaluation.

The FAA will also work alongside the NTSB to determine the cause of the accident, reviewing all available flight data and maintenance records. Officials emphasised that the investigation will take time to ensure all factors, including mechanical failure or human error, are thoroughly analysed.