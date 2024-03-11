Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MH370 disappearance a mass murder? Bombshell documents 'prove pilot planned to make flight vanish forever'

    British aviation expert Simon Hardy said that Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, the pilot of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, may have orchestrated a mass murder plan leading to the mysterious disappearance of the aircraft in 2014.

    The disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 in 2014 has long been shrouded in mystery. Now, British aviation expert Simon Hardy posits a chilling theory suggesting that the vanishing act may have been a planned mass murder by the aircraft's pilot, Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah.

    According to The Sun, the claim revealed a narrative of deliberate actions leading to the tragic end of 239 passengers and the Boeing 777 at the depths of the ocean.

    British aviation expert Simon Hardy said that Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah, the pilot of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370, may have orchestrated a mass murder plan leading to the mysterious disappearance of the aircraft in 2014.

    Hardy suggests that Shah, facing personal problems affecting his mental health, deliberately ditched the plane into the sea, entombing it along with all 239 passengers at the bottom of the ocean.

    It is reportedly said that Hardy's theory draws on various clues, including Shah's requests for additional fuel and oxygen for the cockpit before takeoff. Using advanced flight simulators, the aviation expert speculates on the possible location of the plane, pointing to the Geelvinck Fracture Zone in the southern Indian Ocean.

    "The extra fuel and oxygen would have allowed Shah to fly the plane without detection for an additional seven hours into the middle of nowhere, with the passengers and crew falling unconscious before he ditched the jet," The Sun quoted Hardy as saying.

    It should be noted that these claims remain unverified, and the official investigation, concluded in 2017, yielded no conclusive evidence. The family of the deceased pilot vehemently denied the theory.

    The Boeing 777's disappearance on March 8, 2014, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, remains one of aviation's greatest mysteries. Satellite data indicates a deviation from the intended flight path, suggesting a crash into the southern Indian Ocean, yet the wreckage was never found.

