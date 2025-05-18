synopsis
A Mexican Navy ship lost power and struck the Brooklyn Bridge, killing two and injuring 19 others. The bridge reopened after brief closures, with no visible structural damage reported, according to New York officials.
Two people died and 19 others were injured after a Mexican Navy ship carrying 277 passengers lost power and crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge, New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on Sunday (local time).
Sharing the update on X, Mayor Adams wrote:
The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday as the ship was being maneuvered under the bridge, New York Police Department Chief Wilson Aramboles said at a press conference.

A power failure caused the vessel to drift, and the ship's mast struck a bridge pillar.

Footage shared on social media showed the mast hitting the underside of the bridge and breaking apart as the ship passed beneath it, with debris falling onto the deck. Fortunately, there was no visible damage to the bridge structure.

Emergency officials temporarily closed all lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge in both directions, but traffic resumed by 10:30 p.m. Fabien Levy, spokesperson for Mayor Adams, said,

"While inspections will remain ongoing, there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge at this time."

The NYPD advised residents to avoid the area near the Brooklyn Bridge, South Street Seaport in Manhattan, and Dumbo in Brooklyn, citing heavy traffic and a large presence of emergency responders.