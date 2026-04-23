The MEA declined to comment on Donald Trump resharing a video where conservative host Michael Savage called India and China 'hellhole' while criticising US birthright citizenship laws. 'We've seen some reports,' the MEA spokesperson said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to reports of US President Donald Trump resharing a video that referred to India and China in derogatory terms, saying it had "seen some reports" but declined further comment.

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Addressing a weekly media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We've seen some reports. That's where I'll leave it."

Trump Shares Video with Derogatory Remarks

His remarks come after Trump amplified a critique of birthright citizenship in the US by sharing a video featuring right-wing conservative author and radio host Michael Savage on Truth Social.

In the clip, Savage criticised existing immigration laws, alleging that they allow individuals to exploit legal provisions by travelling to the US late in pregnancy to secure citizenship for their children.

In the video, Savage claimed that such practices create a loophole whereby "a baby here becomes an instant citizen", followed by family migration from countries including "China or India or some other hellhole on the planet".

The footage, originally aired on the Newsmax series The Savage Nation, was highlighted by the "Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social" account, which serves as a platform dedicated to reposting the President's social media activity.

Savage's Critique of US Immigration and Legal System

In the clip, Savage expressed deep frustration with the judicial process, stating, "Today's brief, abbreviated discussion will be about the arguments that I just listened to before the Supreme Court about birthright citizenship. I was somewhat incensed by listening to the arguments because all I heard was legalese being bandied back and forth."

He criticised the role of legal advocacy groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), accusing them of influencing immigration policy. "The person bringing the arguments in favour of flooding America with illegal aliens to change the demographics forever was a Chinese American who looks to me like the classic ACLU attorney. Very smart, very evil, and very devious," Savage remarked.

"The ACLU is the head of the snake. They have been forever, and there they were again trying to turn America into a cesspool," he added.

The commentator further argued that the issue extends beyond legal interpretation and should instead be addressed through public opinion, suggesting that birthright citizenship be subjected to a national vote. (ANI)