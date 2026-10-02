The MEA celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, concluding the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. The event honoured SafaiMitras and competition winners. Foreign diplomats also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas, with the event culminating the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign and recognising the contributions of SafaiMitras and winners of various competitions.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "MEA India celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October. The event culminated the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. Spl. Secretary (Estt.) and AS (Admn) felicitated our SafaiMitras and various #SHS competition winners."

The ministry said young children also participated enthusiastically in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' initiative, underscoring the spirit of 'Yuva for Swachhata'.

: @MEAindia celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Swachh Bharat Diwas on 2nd October. Event culminated the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign. Spl. Secretary (Estt.) and AS (Admn) felicitated our SafaiMitras and various #SHS competition winners. Young children enthusiastically… pic.twitter.com/iRwJGKJpin — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 2, 2026

The event marked the culmination of the ministry's 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2026' campaign, which focuses on promoting cleanliness and encouraging public participation in sanitation-related initiatives.

Special Secretary (Establishment) and Additional Secretary (Administration) of the Ministry of External Affairs felicitated SafaiMitras and winners of various competitions organised as part of the campaign.

Diplomats Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Meanwhile, Diplomats from Singapore, Germany and Denmark paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, taking to social media to highlight his enduring legacy of non-violence, human dignity and environmental stewardship.

In a message posted on X, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, extended greetings to the nation while reflecting on his visit to the world’s largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji’s life, Dandi Kutir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. “Wishing everyone a peaceful Gandhi Jayanti! Recalling my previous visits to Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the world’s largest museum dedicated to Gandhiji’s life. A good day to commemorate his legacy of nonviolence, civil rights, and freedom,” Simon Wong stated.

German Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck underscored the global relevance of Gandhi's philosophy, recalling his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in 2019. “As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday today, I fondly remember my visit to Sabarmati Ashram in 2019. Gandhi Jayanti reminds us of Gandhiji’s message of non-violence and respect for human dignity - values that remain as relevant today as ever across the globe,” Wieck said.

These tributes come as people across India and around the world celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and his foundational role in championing non-violence and global peace.

Significance of Gandhi Jayanti

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The day is commemorated across the country through various programmes and activitiesMohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat.

He played a central role in the struggle against British rule. He advocated non-violence (ahimsa), truth and peaceful resistance, and led several major movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Dandi March and the Quit India Movement.

The day is also marked as the International Day of Non-Violence, after the United Nations designated the day to spread the message of non-violence associated with Gandhi's philosophy. (ANI)