The MEA confirmed all Indians in Israel are safe but noted the wider Middle East conflict has resulted in six Indian deaths, one injury, and one missing person. Fatalities were reported in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and on merchant vessels.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday provided a critical update regarding the safety and status of Indian nationals currently caught in the escalating hostilities in the Middle East, saying that all Indian nationals are safe, including a person who was reported to have been injured. Addressing the inter-ministerial briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the well-being of the majority of the diaspora, stating, "All Indian citizens in Israel are safe. There were reports of an Indian citizen being injured. Our embassy there is monitoring the matter. The person is safe."

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Overall Casualty Figures

However, the spokesperson also shared sombre details regarding the toll the ongoing violence has taken on Indian families. Moving to specific casualty figures, Jaiswal noted, "Six Indian citizens have lost their lives in this conflict, and one Indian citizen has been injured, and one is missing."

Indian Fatality in Saudi Arabia

In a development that highlights the geographic spread of the danger, the Ministry of External Affairs had earlier confirmed on Friday, March 20, that an Indian national was killed following missile and drone attacks on the Saudi Arabian capital. This tragic incident brings the total number of Indian fatalities in the escalating West Asia conflict to six, even as diplomatic missions continue taking steps to ensure the security of "10 million citizens living across the region." The individual died in Riyadh last Wednesday, marking the first reported Indian fatality in Saudi Arabia since the hostilities began. This follows a pattern of casualties across the Gulf, including the deaths of two Indians in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on February 13, and three seafarers who died in "attacks on merchant vessels" during the early days of the conflict, while one more citizen remains reported missing.

Further clarifying the circumstances of the Riyadh fatality during a media briefing, Aseem Mahajan, Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, stated, "Late [on Thursday] night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national during an attack in Riyadh on March 18. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased." The Indian embassy in Riyadh has since established contact with the bereaved family and is currently coordinating with local officials for the "early return of the body." While formal details regarding the strike were not immediately available, people familiar with the matter indicated the victim was killed during a wave of aerial strikes on the city.

Widespread Risks and Diplomatic Response

This escalating violence has not been limited to fatalities, as dozens of Indians, including "workers and seafarers," have sustained injuries across multiple Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Iraq. In response to these widespread risks, the Indian government has prioritised the safety of its massive diaspora during recent high-level diplomatic outreach to regional leaders.

Update on Maritime Safety

Providing a specific update on maritime safety amidst these regional threats, Mahajan noted that 15 Indian crew members from the US-owned oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which was recently targeted near Basra, are scheduled to return home via Saudi Arabia. Efforts are also underway to repatriate the body of another Indian seafarer from the same vessel who was killed in the attack.

Large-Scale Repatriation Underway

Amidst these mounting security challenges, a significant repatriation effort is already underway, with a total of "300,000 people have returned to India from West Asia" since the conflict broke out on February 28. Furthermore, detailing the evacuation routes being utilised by those fleeing the northern sector, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that a total of "913 Indians had crossed over from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan so far," with several already securing passage back to India on commercial flights. (ANI)