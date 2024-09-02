Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive protests sweep Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; dramatic videos surface (WATCH)

    Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and other cities in the country on Sunday evening in the largest protests since October 7, expressing pain and anger and demanding a hostage-ceasefire deal after the army recovered six bodies of hostages executed by the Hamas terror group.

    Massive protests sweep Israel after 6 hostages killed in Gaza; dramatic videos show (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 1:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and other cities in the country on Sunday evening in the largest protests since October 7, expressing pain and anger and demanding a hostage-ceasefire deal after the army recovered six bodies of hostages executed by the Hamas terror group.

    As frustration mounted, crowds estimated by Israeli media to number up to 500,000 strong demonstrated in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and other cities, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu do more to bring home the remaining 101 hostages, about a third of whom Israeli officials estimate have died.

    Police used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse demonstrators who flooded the streets of Tel Aviv, demanding an immediate deal to free Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip, local media reported.

    Police took to spraying Israeli protesters with "skunk" water, a crowd control weapon mixed with noxious and foul-smelling chemicals which has traditionally been used to suppress Palestinian demonstrators, media highlighted.

    Also read: Israel announces bodies of 6 hostages abducted during Hamas' Oct 7 massacre recovered in Gaza tunnel

    In Jerusalem, protesters blocked streets and demonstrated outside the Prime Minister's residence. Aerial footage showed Tel Aviv's main highway filled with protesters holding flags with pictures of the slain hostages.

    Israeli television footage showed police directing water canons at demonstrators who had blocked roads. 

    At least 29 arrests were made, local media reported.

    The Tel Aviv protest began with a march from Dizengoff Street to the Begin Gate of the IDF headquarters, carrying six “symbolic coffins” to symbolize the six bodies that were recovered on Saturday night, Times of Israel reported.

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages from a Hamas tunnel in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. The hostages, identified as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lubnov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 25, were reportedly murdered by their captors shortly before being found by Israeli troops.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Explained How ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has become a diplomatic headache for India snt

    Explained: How ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has become a diplomatic headache for India

    'Don't believe you for a second': Canadian citizen's confrontation with PM Justin Trudeau goes viral (WATCH) shk

    'Don't believe you for a second': Canadian citizen's confrontation with PM Justin Trudeau goes viral (WATCH)

    Stranded NASA astronaut hears 'strange noise' from Boeing Starliner, chilling audio surfaces (LISTEN) anr

    Stranded NASA astronaut hears 'strange noise' from Boeing Starliner, chilling audio surfaces (LISTEN)

    Mob storms, ransacks & loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral (Watch) shk

    Mob storms, ransacks & loots Karachi's Dream Bazaar Mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral (Watch)

    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered a whopping Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment shk

    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered over Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan to Bangladesh: Top 10 nations with largest muslim population in 2023 gcw

    Pakistan to Bangladesh: Top 10 nations with largest Muslim population

    Want Celebrity-like glowing skin? Follow these tips to achieve radiance in 21 days vkp

    Want Celebrity-like glowing skin? Follow these tips to achieve radiance in 21 days

    World Coconut Day 2024: Is it beneficial for weight loss? Check HERE ATG

    World Coconut Day 2024: Is it beneficial for weight loss? Check HERE

    IMD predicts week-long rainfall in Kerala; yellow alert sounded in 8 districts on september 3 2024 anr

    IMD predicts week-long rainfall in Kerala; yellow alert sounded in 8 districts

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway AJR

    Soldier injured in shooting near Sunjuwan Military Station, search operations underway

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon