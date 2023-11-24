Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Massive 7.1 magnitude Earthquake strikes Mariana Islands region, no tsunami warning issued so far

    An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on a richer scale struck the Maug Islands in the Mariana Islands region on Friday evening. However, despite such a massive earthquake, no Tsunami threat has been established in the Northern Pacific region.

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    The Mariana Islands region in the Northern Pacific Ocean was struck by a massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Friday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial tectonic plate movement in the region occurred in the evening which was then followed by an earthquake.

    The Northern Pacific Ocean region is known for such regular tectonic movements due to it being in a geo-active location. The nearby islands often experience such natural events. Friday’s earthquake struck at 05:35 PM local time at the Maug Islands in the Mariana Islands.

    However, no tsunami alert has been generated for the Maug Islands and its nearby areas despite such a massive movement in the tectonic plates of the Northern Pacific region. The island has been isolated due to its geographical location. However, it is never short of tourists from the U.S. as the Guam islands is just 207 kilometers away.

    The Northern Mariana Islands have been an important region for the U.S. as well as China due to its important geographical location in the Pacific region. China has been trying to woo many small Island nations in the Pacific region through the backdoor of the U.S. So far, China has been successful in wooing the Northern Mariana Islands. Despite, the Northern Mariana Islands being close to the US's Guam territory, China has successfully penetrated its influence in the affairs of the island nation. 

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
