Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Dhaka to attend the swearing-in of Bangladesh's new cabinet. Lawmakers from the BNP, which won an absolute majority, are being sworn in, marking their return to parliament after a 15-year gap.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's new cabinet. He was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by the Foreign Adviser, M Touhid Hossain.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The oath-taking ceremony is being held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament), where newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) began arriving from 9 am amid tight security measures, according to BDNews24. Lawmakers from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which secured an absolute majority in the February 12 Parliamentary election, are being sworn in first in line with parliamentary convention.

BNP Marks Historic Return to Parliament

The oath ceremony, scheduled for 10 am, is being administered by Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, according to BDNews24. Security was heightened in and around the parliament complex, with officials checking the national identity cards of elected representatives before granting entry. The ceremony marks the BNP's return to parliament after a gap of 15 years. The party had boycotted the 2014 and 2024 elections and withdrew midway from the 2018 polls, alleging irregularities.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, newly elected BNP lawmaker Forhad Hossain Azad described the moment as a significant achievement. "I am stepping into parliament as a new member. This is a great achievement for me," he said, expressing hope that the country would move forward following the party's victory. Another BNP MP, Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury, said the occasion carried deep emotional significance for party members. He noted that after 1.5 decades, the party was once again taking the oath in parliament under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, recalling its previous entry under Begum Khaleda Zia 15 years ago. "After one and a half decades, under Tarique Rahman's leadership, we are taking oath in this parliament," he said. He added, "Fifteen years ago, we entered parliament under the leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia. Today is a major achievement for those of us who have been elected."

International Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

In the February 12 election, the BNP won 209 of the 297 declared seats, securing an absolute majority. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats, emerging as the main opposition in the new parliament, BDNews24 reported.

India Reaffirms Ties with New Government

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is representing India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh's newly elected government led by Tarique Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, in Dhaka on Tuesday. The Speaker's participation at this important event underscores the deep and enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh, reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the democratic values that bind the two nations, the MEA statement read.

As neighbours united by a shared history, culture, and mutual respect, India welcomes Bangladesh's transition to an elected government under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, whose vision and values have received an overwhelming mandate from the people. The representation comes as the newly elected government of Bangladesh is set to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament.

Leaders from 13 Nations Invited

Chief Adviser of the interim government, Muhammad Yunus, had invited leaders of 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet, Prothom Alo reported. According to diplomatic sources, the list of invited countries so far included China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives, and Bhutan, Prothom Alo reported. (ANI)