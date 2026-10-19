French President Emmanuel Macron slammed security 'failures' after violent protests saw 2,400 arrests. He rejected his interior minister's resignation and pledged firm action against rioters while addressing the economic grievances of protesters.

Macron Rejects Minister's Resignation “The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement. “Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused.”Macron had asked Nunez to “take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence” and “put in place new operational methods for security forces” to handle the crisis, the statement said.The protests followed calls from labour unions, student organisations and activists seeking to revive the “yellow vest” movement, which emerged in 2018 to protest social injustice.Authorities estimated that Saturday's largely peaceful marches drew around 550,000 people, while organisers put the turnout at 800,000, France 24 reported. 'Anger and Shame': Macron Addresses Nation Macron on Sunday voiced public “anger” and “shame” over the rioting and looting during nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. He blamed much of the violence on far-left activists, accusing them of attacking police and public buildings to foment chaos.“Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger, shame,” Macron said. Measures to Address Grievances The French President also announced measures to address economic grievances, including concerns over rising fuel prices and the cost of living, while pledging firm legal action against those involved in the violence.“These protesters expressed concern about the cost of living and fuel prices, which stem from the conflict in the Persian Gulf in which France took no part, but whose consequences we bear. I fully understand their concern. It is also being expressed in several other European capitals,” Macron said.He said he had taken international initiatives to secure fuel and gas supplies and would travel to Gulf states to pursue those efforts. Macron added that the government was working with fuel distributors to ensure that measures to secure supplies translated into tangible relief for consumers.The President also acknowledged concerns among high school and university students over their living conditions and future prospects, announcing a structured dialogue to develop solutions with young people.“I understand our high school and university students. They have been at the heart of my political engagement for over ten years. Their voices must be heard, without preconceptions and without downplaying their difficulties,” he said. Support for Businesses and Localities To support businesses affected by the unrest, Macron said Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu would chair a crisis unit to expedite assistance. He also said regional prefects would coordinate with local mayors to implement protective measures, including restrictions on gatherings where necessary.“Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order, calm, not escalation,” Macron said. Call for Firm Legal Action The President also called for firm legal action against those responsible for destruction and looting, saying the Justice Minister had instructed prosecutors to pursue cases with the “greatest firmness”.“Judicial follow-up must be exemplary. Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it,” he said.At the same time, Macron stressed that peaceful demonstrators should not be equated with those involved in violence.“We must never confuse them with those who destroyed, smashed, and looted,” he said, referring to citizens who had taken to the streets to protest against rising living costs and fuel prices.The unrest included attacks on public buildings and commercial establishments in several cities. Demonstrators set fire to a tourist information centre in Lyon and forced their way into town halls in Marseille and Lille, while shops were looted, particularly in Marseille, France 24 reported.Macron also warned against political groups exploiting street protests ahead of the presidential election scheduled in six months, urging political debate to take place peacefully.“Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses, but no, always no, to violence of any kind. We need unity, calm, and respect,” he said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday slammed security “failures” that he said led to violent protests across the country, but rejected the resignation of Interior Minister Laurent Nunez amid the crisis, France 24 reported.At least 2,400 people were arrested following the unrest, which saw town halls set on fire and hundreds of businesses looted or damaged, according to France 24.“The interior minister submitted his resignation to the president on Sunday,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement. “Given the necessity for continued leadership of law enforcement at this time, the president refused.”Macron had asked Nunez to “take all necessary steps to ensure transparency over the failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence” and “put in place new operational methods for security forces” to handle the crisis, the statement said.The protests followed calls from labour unions, student organisations and activists seeking to revive the “yellow vest” movement, which emerged in 2018 to protest social injustice.Authorities estimated that Saturday's largely peaceful marches drew around 550,000 people, while organisers put the turnout at 800,000, France 24 reported.Macron on Sunday voiced public “anger” and “shame” over the rioting and looting during nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs and poor conditions in schools. He blamed much of the violence on far-left activists, accusing them of attacking police and public buildings to foment chaos.“Nothing justifies it. Nothing explains it. Nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger, shame,” Macron said.The French President also announced measures to address economic grievances, including concerns over rising fuel prices and the cost of living, while pledging firm legal action against those involved in the violence.“These protesters expressed concern about the cost of living and fuel prices, which stem from the conflict in the Persian Gulf in which France took no part, but whose consequences we bear. I fully understand their concern. It is also being expressed in several other European capitals,” Macron said.He said he had taken international initiatives to secure fuel and gas supplies and would travel to Gulf states to pursue those efforts. Macron added that the government was working with fuel distributors to ensure that measures to secure supplies translated into tangible relief for consumers.The President also acknowledged concerns among high school and university students over their living conditions and future prospects, announcing a structured dialogue to develop solutions with young people.“I understand our high school and university students. They have been at the heart of my political engagement for over ten years. Their voices must be heard, without preconceptions and without downplaying their difficulties,” he said.To support businesses affected by the unrest, Macron said Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu would chair a crisis unit to expedite assistance. He also said regional prefects would coordinate with local mayors to implement protective measures, including restrictions on gatherings where necessary.“Everyone must take responsibility. The country needs order, calm, not escalation,” Macron said.The President also called for firm legal action against those responsible for destruction and looting, saying the Justice Minister had instructed prosecutors to pursue cases with the “greatest firmness”.“Judicial follow-up must be exemplary. Those who destroyed must pay, those who looted must reimburse, and those who sought to bring down the Republic will have to answer for it,” he said.At the same time, Macron stressed that peaceful demonstrators should not be equated with those involved in violence.“We must never confuse them with those who destroyed, smashed, and looted,” he said, referring to citizens who had taken to the streets to protest against rising living costs and fuel prices.The unrest included attacks on public buildings and commercial establishments in several cities. Demonstrators set fire to a tourist information centre in Lyon and forced their way into town halls in Marseille and Lille, while shops were looted, particularly in Marseille, France 24 reported.Macron also warned against political groups exploiting street protests ahead of the presidential election scheduled in six months, urging political debate to take place peacefully.“Yes to dialogue, yes to concrete short-term responses, but no, always no, to violence of any kind. We need unity, calm, and respect,” he said. (ANI)