French President Emmanuel Macron is in Mumbai for a visit focused on strengthening the India-France partnership. He will meet PM Narendra Modi for bilateral talks and later travel to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit, with discussions spanning AI to security.

The financial capital welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron for a high-profile visit that blends intensive diplomacy with a grand celebration of the growing India-France strategic partnership. The visit, which began late Monday evening, marks a significant moment in bilateral relations, with a focus on issues ranging from global security to artificial intelligence.

High-Level Diplomatic Agenda

Detailing the itinerary and underlining the scope of the engagement, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted what he described as a "beautiful partnership" between the two nations. "The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has arrived in the city of Mumbai. He arrived yesterday late in the evening. There are two aspects to his visit to India this time. One, he will be holding bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi later this afternoon here in Mumbai, and thereafter, he travels to Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit," Jaiswal stated.

Expanding on the agenda, the spokesperson emphasised that the upcoming discussions between the two leaders would reflect the depth and diversity of cooperation between New Delhi and Paris. "There's so much that is happening between India and France, two strategic partners in the fields of digital technology, the fields of innovation, student mobility, culture, defence, security, green pathways, and a lot more. All these issues will come up for discussion when the two leaders meet this afternoon," he added.

Cultural and Innovation Showcase

Following the diplomatic engagements, attention will shift toward symbolic and public-facing events celebrating collaboration between the two countries. The iconic Gateway of India is set to host a major cultural and innovation-themed programme. "Thereafter, we'll have the celebration of India-France collaboration in the field of innovation. There are several programs to celebrate this beautiful partnership, and of course, we have a colourful delight awaiting you at the Gateway of India," Jaiswal noted.

As the visit commenced, President Macron surprised Mumbaikers by joining the rush of morning walkers in the city. He was seen jogging alongside security personnel, including French and Indian officials. The jog proceeded peacefully, with minimal disruption from the media and locals along the route. Wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, Macron maintained his fitness routine ahead of a long day of diplomatic meetings.

Tribute to 26/11 Terror Attack Victims

Later in the day, in a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival. Commonly referred to as 26/11, the coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The attackers entered Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route and, over four days, killed 166 people and injured 300 across some of the city's busiest locations.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Meanwhile, welcoming the French President on his fourth visit to India, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his commitment to advancing bilateral ties. In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron."

The high-level delegation arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for their scheduled visit, which runs through February 19, and was received at the airport by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Highlighting the strategic dimension of the trip, Jaiswal posted on X that both leaders will launch the "Year of Innovation 2026," imparting further momentum to the India-France strategic partnership. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in defence, trade, technology, clean energy, and strategic partnerships, with particular emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence

Connecting these bilateral engagements to a broader global platform, the French President and PM Modi will later travel to New Delhi to attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, the summit marks the first global AI event hosted in the Global South and is anchored in three pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress.

President Macron's participation underscores the importance both nations attach to future-focused cooperation. This engagement builds on the groundwork laid in February 2025, when PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris. (ANI)