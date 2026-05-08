Brazil's President Lula hailed his meeting with US President Trump as an 'important step' for strengthening ties between the two democracies. Talks focused on trade, organised crime, critical minerals, and safeguarding national sovereignty.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday described his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House as an "important step" towards strengthening ties between the two largest democracies in America.

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Speaking to reporters at the Brazilian Embassy in Washington after the talks, Lula said discussions focused on trade, tariffs, organised crime, critical minerals and national sovereignty. He stressed that Brazil and the United States could deepen cooperation while safeguarding their respective national interests.

"The good relationship between Brazil and the United States is a demonstration to the world that the two largest democracies on the continent can serve as an example," Lula said.

Trade and Tariffs

On trade, Lula noted that the United States was Brazil's biggest trading partner during much of the 20th century before China expanded its economic presence in Brazil after 2008. He said American companies often miss opportunities in Brazilian infrastructure projects, while Chinese firms actively participate in tenders for highways and railways, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

Lula also defended multilateralism amid ongoing global trade disputes and criticised unilateral tariff measures. He highlighted Brazil's trade agreements and negotiations with blocs and countries, including the European Union, EFTA, Singapore, Canada and Japan.

The Brazilian leader rejected claims that Brazil imposes high tariffs on American goods, stating that the average tariff charged by Brazil is only 2.7 per cent. He proposed the creation of a bilateral working group to discuss trade and tariff issues within 30 days.

Cooperation Against Organised Crime

The meeting also covered cooperation against organised crime, drug trafficking and arms smuggling. Lula called for a global partnership involving countries from Latin America and beyond, saying no single nation could tackle organised crime alone.

Critical Minerals and National Sovereignty

On critical minerals, Lula said Brazil is open to partnerships with companies from the US, China, Europe and Japan, while maintaining that democracy and national sovereignty remain "non-negotiable" for Brazil.