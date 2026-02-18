Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in New Delhi on a state visit. He will attend the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi on a state visit, during which he will participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated that the Brazilian President was warmly received upon arrival by Minister of State in the MEA, Pabitra Margherita, marking the beginning of his official engagements in the national capital. During his visit, President Lula is scheduled to take part in the India-AI Impact Summit, underscoring the growing cooperation between India and Brazil in emerging technologies and digital innovation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Lula to review the full spectrum of India-Brazil ties.

"President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Lula has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit. He was warmly received by Minister of State Pabitra Margherita. During his visit, President Lula will be participating in the India-AI Impact Summit. PM Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral meeting with President Lula," the post read.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The MEA further stated that India and Brazil share a close, multifaceted relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership, rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to inclusive growth. "India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values and commitment to inclusive growth. President Lula's visit will impart strong momentum to India-Brazil partnership," it added.

Lula on 'New Opportunities for Cooperation'

Prior to his departure on Tuesday, President Lula said that he is visiting India at the invitation of PM Modi and during his time here, he will be discussing "new opportunities for cooperation" between the two nations with the Prime Minister. "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are now departing for India. In the coming days, I will participate in the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and we will discuss new opportunities for cooperation between Brazil and India. From there, we will proceed to South Korea to, at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, also strengthen the ties between our countries," the Brazilian president said in a post on X.

Lula is being accompanied by a delegation of Brazilian business leaders. He will be in India from February 18 to 22. (ANI)