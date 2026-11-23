Lower Saxony's Olaf Lies expects an India-EU FTA by year-end, predicting significant growth for automotive and renewable energy sectors while fostering stronger industrial partnerships between Germany and India to ensure geopolitical reliability.

Lower Saxony Minister Confident on India EU Free Trade Agreement Pact

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Minister-President of Germany’s Lower Saxony state, Olaf Lies, has expressed confidence that a solution on the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be reached by the end of this year, saying the proposed pact would create significant opportunities for businesses, particularly in the automotive and renewable energy sectors.

In an interview with ANI during his visit to India, Lies said the agreement could benefit various industries in Lower Saxony, which is home to Volkswagen, while highlighting India’s growing automobile market and opportunities for greater cooperation in manufacturing and supply chains. “I’m really confident that there will be a solution at the end of the year. And I’m very hopeful that it makes sense also for the different sectors of Lower Saxony,” Lies told ANI.

Pointing to Volkswagen’s presence in both Lower Saxony and India, he said the growing Indian automobile market offered opportunities for companies to better understand consumer preferences, expand production and explore partnerships. He also stressed that cooperation should extend beyond automobile manufacturing to include suppliers and other associated industries. Highlighting renewable energy as another promising area, Lies noted that components such as blades for wind turbines are also produced in India for European markets, reflecting the growing industrial linkages between the two sides.

Leading a business delegation to India, Lies said one of the key objectives of the visit was to facilitate direct contacts between companies and encourage investments in both directions. He emphasised that translating memorandums of understanding into concrete investment projects required sustained efforts and active support from the government and business communities. “To bring it in a real project, it is hard work,” he said, adding that the delegation would help companies from Lower Saxony interested in investing in India as well as Indian businesses looking to establish a presence in the German state.

On hydrogen cooperation, Lies said discussions were also taking place on the possibility of producing hydrogen in India and transporting it to Lower Saxony and Germany to meet industrial requirements. Emphasising the broader India-Germany relationship, he said the evolving geopolitical situation had made it increasingly important for countries to have reliable partners. “Again, if you see the geopolitical situation, it becomes more and more important to have reliable partners,” Lies said, underlining the importance of closer cooperation between Germany and India and between Lower Saxony and India.