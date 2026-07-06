Thousands of UK-based Kashmiris, Baloch, and Pashtuns held the London Kashmir Million March, protesting alleged human rights violations in PoJK. They demanded the immediate release of detained political activists and an end to Pakistani oppression.

Thousands March in London Against Pakistani 'Oppression' in PoJK

Thousands of Kashmiris living in the United Kingdom participated in the London Kashmir Million March on Sunday, marching from Parliament Square to the Pakistani High Commission to protest alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and demand the release of detained political activists.

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The march, which sources revealed had an estimated 50,000 people, was also joined by members of the Baloch and Pashtun communities, who highlighted human rights violations by the Pakistan Army in their respective regions and expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During the march, protesters chanted pro-freedom slogans and condemned the arrest of Shaukat Nawaz Mir, head of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and other political leaders. They described the detention of Kashmiri activists as an attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and called for their immediate release.

Activist Alleges Violence, Demands Rights for PoJK

Speaking to ANI outside the Pakistan High Commission, Mahmood Kashmiri, a political activist from PoJK, alleged that Pakistani forces had carried out violence against civilians in areas including Tattapani, Sehnsa and Kotli, and said Kashmiris across the world were uniting to oppose what he described as oppression in the region. "Today, outside the Pakistan High Commission, British Kashmiris are gathering in large numbers to raise their voices across the world against the oppression of Pakistani forces. Today, in Azad Kashmir, the Pakistani army has martyred our Kashmiri brothers in places like Tattapani, Sehnsa, and Kotla. Kashmiris worldwide are protesting against this tyranny and oppression by Pakistani forces," he said.

Mahmood urged Pakistan to "honour its agreements" and grant the people of PoJK their rights. "There is still an opportunity for Pakistan to honour its agreements and grant the people their rights. If the Pakistani forces and ruling class intend to massacre Kashmiris, let it be known that people across the globe and within Azad Kashmir stand firm like a rock against this oppressive system. The people will reclaim the rights that the rulers of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir have snatched away," he said.

He also demanded the return of the bodies of Kashmiri youths allegedly taken into custody by Pakistani authorities and sought the release of detained youth. "We will never surrender to Pakistan's oppression. We will continue our peaceful struggle against this tyranny and injustice," he said.

Protest Follows Deadly Unrest in PoJK

The demonstration comes amid continuing unrest in PoJK following protests that began on June 5. According to the organisers, the agitation intensified after several local protesters were killed in firing by Pakistani security forces. Since then, multiple leaders and activists associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee have been arrested, with demonstrators alleging that the crackdown on political dissent continues.

Organisers said the London Kashmir Million March was held to express solidarity with the victims of the unrest in PoJK and to hold Pakistan accountable for alleged human rights abuses in the region. They also urged the international community to take note of what they described as the continued repression of Kashmiris in the territory.